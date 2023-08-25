Glenbard North student accused of threatening the principal

A Glenbard North High School student has been accused of threatening the principal.

Zachary Kurzeja, 18, of the 600 block of Matthews Lane, is being held on $250,000 bail. He is charged with felony disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors allege that on Wednesday, Kurzeja was at the school when he told someone, "Hey man, if you heard someone shot at principal at the head, don't look at me."

Kurzeja would need to post $25,000 bond to be freed pretrial. If he is released on bond, he will have to wear a GPS monitor and keep at least 1,000 feet away from the school and the principal. He is also ordered to stay away from any workers or students of Glenbard North and is not allowed on any Glenbard High School District 87 property.