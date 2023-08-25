Elgin police seek public's help finding 10-year-old girl
Updated 8/25/2023 11:10 PM
Elgin police are seeking the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old girl, officials said Friday.
Alondra Guerero is described as Hispanic with pink hair and last seen at 7:40 p.m. near the 100 block of N. Gifford Street, according to a department Facebook post.
If you have any information regarding Alondra's whereabouts, call Elgin police at (847) 289-2600 or 9-1-1.
