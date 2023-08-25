DuPage County property transfers for July 5-28, 2023

Addison

$659,000; 441 N Addison Road, Addison; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Tms Mgmt LLC 441 N Addison LLC to Manny Hernandez

$560,000; 4N241 Maple Ave., Addison; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Michael Paulman to Francisco Blanco

$480,000; 1113 N Thatcher Lane, Addison; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Angela T Liberio to Kevin Hurley

$370,000; 601 N Lawler Ave., Addison; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Mendivil Trust to Carlos Mendivil

$340,000; 949 N Lincoln St., Addison; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Mitesh M Patel to Mitchell Leavitt

$330,000; 207 E Lake St Unit D, Addison; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Jakub Zuchowicz to Marcin Surma

$310,000; 109 E Comstock Ave., Addison; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Nicholas R Gedritis to Azarias Murillo

$271,000; 645 N Katherine Lane, Addison; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Rebecca L Luczak to Michael A Weis

$250,000; 231 N Mill Road, Addison; Sold on July 25, 2023, by James M Pokorny Jr to Beata Miklowicz

$250,000; 203 W Memory Lane, Addison; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Edward A Alley to Guadalupe J Villegas

$115,000; 130 S La Londe Ave Unit 3E, Addison; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Michael Juarez to Joanna Lowisz

Bensenville

$510,000; 1202 Twin Oaks St., Bensenville; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Jeffrey J Congine to Alias P Mathew

$335,000; 446 S Center St., Bensenville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Mohammad Asif to Sejalben Shah

$305,000; 716 W Green St., Bensenville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Carmen Martinez to Danielle J Brion

$250,000; 424 Miner St., Bensenville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Kathleen A Long to Abbey Caeti

$250,000; 334 Barron St., Bensenville; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Branstad Trust to Arnulfo Baldemar Velasquez

Bloomingdale

$603,000; 188 N Bloomingdale Road, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Giannaras Trust to Adam Butler

$520,000; 152 Annalisa Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Blaine Trust to Tobi V Faut

$410,000; 355 Montabello, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Robert L Entwistle Trust to David Poto

$327,500; 308 Morningside Dr Unit B, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Jacob R Corso to Mohammed Abdul Muneer Khan

$231,000; 125 Lakeview Dr Unit 411, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Lucas Barnett Collins to Gerald J Rusin

$165,000; 108 Glengarry Dr Unit 303, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Walter R Konieczko to Jill M Yelnick

Burr Ridge

$715,000; 8836 Skyline Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on July 19, 2023, by April L Holder to Timothy Appleyard

Carol Stream

$590,000; 1086 Brighton Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Thomas J Ciardiello to Kourosh Eshman

$570,000; 789 Williamstown Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Whiston Joint Trust to Omar Al Qaisi

$470,000; 1185 Westward Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Earl Fromm to Minal Patel

$423,000; 981 Royal Glen Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Eugene J Beckler to Constantinos Loukeris

$387,500; 766 Aztec Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Matassa Trust to Rhonda Lynn Anderson

$345,000; 954 Ohio Court, Carol Stream; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Frederick Tomaselli to Nathaniel Wick

$345,000; 464 Hiawatha Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Benning Trust to Jamie Williams Garcia

$330,000; 671 Sand Creek Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 19, 2023, by John Thang to Henery Bya

$320,000; 1328 Charger Court, Carol Stream; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Paige Perto to Ernesto Montoya Marin

$294,000; 1252 Lake Shore Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Elesio Derango to Christine Staunton

$250,000; 1397 Appomattox Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Aimee Hartnett to Sanjay Jethva

$220,000; 1363 Coldspring Rd Unit 1363, Carol Stream; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Scott M Garvin to Brittany M Sabalaskey

$153,500; 105 W Elk Trl Unit 305, Carol Stream; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Flor De Maria Sandoval to Yuliya Kutna

Clarendon Hills

$303,000; 25 Indian Drive, Clarendon Hills; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Deirdre Richardson to Robert Hellyer

Darien

$725,000; 19W077 Ernest St., Darien; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Kaothar M Alahmad to Syed Ahmed

$650,000; 1429 Norman Drive, Darien; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Michael Barry to Matthew Idiyalil Jr

$500,000; 1626 Royal Oak Road, Darien; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Suzanne M Kalisik to Gerardo Desarden

$480,000; 2200 Green Valley Road, Darien; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Justine Krcmar to Manal Khani

$450,000; 8505 Hemlock Lane, Darien; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Burnett Trust to Louay Jajeh

$449,000; 410 71st St., Darien; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Sant Trust to Adam R Liska

$390,000; 335 Oldfield Road, Darien; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Kelly Glisan to Max Zepeda

$340,000; 520 72nd St., Darien; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Peschel Trust to Tina Marie Tyrrel

$325,000; 1025 79th St., Darien; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Matt Breiner to Toni Breshnahan

$315,000; 1065 Ripple Rdg, Darien; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Marquette Bank Trustee to Rudolph R Jaeger

$290,000; 8400 Mystic Trce, Darien; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Valerie Batt to Luca J Melone

$220,000; 7502 Farmingdale Dr Unit 110, Darien; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Brian T Doyle to Dylan Roll

$126,000; 7422 Brookdale Dr Unit 1-209, Darien; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Ghosh Thinnakkakath to Sarah A Whitburn

Downers Grove

$789,000; 418 Buckingham Place, Downers Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Tucker Trust to Thomas M Chlystek

$785,000; 4716 Linscott Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Matthew Halvorsen to Stephen Charles Murphy

$670,000; 5858 Chase Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Swiss Trust to Mark David Anderson

$585,000; 3124 Venard Road, Downers Grove; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Ayala Trust to Steven Kiewert

$580,000; 5300 Benton Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 25, 2023, by David Dutch to Matthew Babel

$480,000; 900 59th St., Downers Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Melissa Nyssen to Denzel Washington

$435,000; 1622 Hatch Place, Downers Grove; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Mancini Trust to Carlo Prades

$425,500; 7 8th St., Downers Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Schubert Trust to Robert Olson

$415,000; 10S170 Havens Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Fricke 2016 Trust to Bindu Alex

$410,000; 6065 Chase Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Rudolph A Boehm to Patrick J Finnan

$396,000; 2216 Durand Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on July 26, 2023, by John H Gentry to Stanley J Harnik

$350,000; 4630 Sterling Road, Downers Grove; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Emmett E Meek to Brian P Mccann

$346,000; 6943 Parkview Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Merle A Malave to Wilmer Mora

$315,000; 5503 Hillcrest Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Sally F Mckenzie to Valeria Ouspenskaia

$308,000; 5813 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Diane Morley Petruzzini to Gianni Tommasone

$235,000; 7318 Winthrop Way Unit 6, Downers Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by William Costello to George A Jensen

$147,500; 7360 Winthrop Way Unit 2, Downers Grove; Sold on July 21, 2023, by David Vincent to Margaret E Aldrin

Elmhurst

$750,000; 201 N Myrtle Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Bridget L Simkowski to Eileen Krepps Pgae

$712,000; 462 E Allison St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Kevin Nathan Olecki to Paul D Pezza

$654,000; 433 W Dorchester Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Patricia A Gavino to Russell Embling

$560,000; 329 N Maple Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Zosak Trust to Philip Malone

$525,000; 690 N Kenilworth Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Michael J Giannetto to Jose Canteno Cantero

$525,000; 384 S York St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Matthew White to Dylan M Barnard

$520,000; 440 E Atwater Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Patrick D Onofrio to Henry Birkett Potter

$479,000; 420 E Church St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Pauline M Pavletich to Jennifer Marie Frano

$445,000; 549 N Indiana St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Bobby A Roberts to Juliana M Fitzgerald

$380,000; 481 N Van Auken St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 18, 2023, by John Leonard Ellison to Celina Aceves

$352,000; 239 S Oakland Grv, Elmhurst; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Trent S Howard to Alexandra M Siciliano

$325,000; 201 W Brush Hill Rd Unit 102, Elmhurst; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Aa Trust to Mkhitar Misakian

$315,000; 348 N Shady Lane, Elmhurst; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Second City Renewal LLC to Utopia Home Solutions LLC

$285,000; 417 W Verret St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Robert P Semen to Brett Kalboth

$285,000; 165 Fellows Court, Elmhurst; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Lenice Colangelo to Gordana Markovska

$210,000; 329 E Fullerton Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Fredrick L Lux Sr to Reedy Properties Inc

$185,000; 100 W Butterfield Rd Unit 210N, Elmhurst; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Michael Rizzo to Vicente Taboada Jr

$174,000; 130 E Grand Ave Unit 101, Elmhurst; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Bashkim Goshi to Julius Mendiola

$172,500; 483 N Larch Ave Unit 206W, Elmhurst; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Oakfield LLC to Isabella R Panzeca

$150,000; 841 N York St Unit 321, Elmhurst; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Engjellush Sadik to Sali Sadik

Glen Ellyn

$765,000; 178 Macintosh Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 28, 2023, by James Wescott to Aaron Schmidt

$725,500; 405 Phillips Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Gardner Trust to Steven T Kedroski

$575,000; 735 Pleasant Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 19, 2023, by John E Southwell to Peter Norgaard

$453,500; 697 Sheehan Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Paul Baird to William M Simkins

$435,000; 419 Dawn Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 20, 2023, by James R Love to Justin Bayle

$412,500; 286 Oak St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Steven E Wozniak to Kathleen Marie Abdouch

$380,000; 375 Windsor Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Olson Trust to Joseph Kelly

$351,500; 2N330 Diane Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kyle J Migala to Ryan Palika Cooper

$340,000; 2N447 Pearl Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Deak Trust to Adam Kuca

$330,000; 2N579 Bernice Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 18, 2023, by E & J Properties & Dev LLC to Jeff A Klausner

$315,000; 22W472 Birchwood Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Katherine T Nelson to Jacob B Stoner

$285,000; 2N434 Mildred Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Shawn L Michalowski to Ivan Diaz

$220,000; 448 Raintree Ct Unit 1F, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Mile Mandic to Renel B Anderson

$205,000; 787 Wilson Ave Unit 12, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Paul Poore to Saleha Begum

$195,000; 506 Taylor Ave Unit A, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Matthew E Fernald to Joseph Lynch

$145,000; 470 Fawell Blvd Unit 215, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Rosanne Mariani to Abdel Benyoussef

Glendale Heights

$327,000; 36 Burgess Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Nicholas J Samar to James A Fell

$315,000; 563 James Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Nt Realty Partners Inc to Rigoberto Trujillo

$315,000; 50 W Montana Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Mariusz Niedzwiecki to Marco Carrasquel Escorihuela

$302,500; 1842 Concord Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Nicholas J Ghiotto to Manoj Chirumanilla

$295,500; 1802 Concord Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Rushi Patel to George Wisdom

$272,000; 1648 President St., Glendale Heights; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Sandra L Hernandez to Shams Abbasi

$251,000; 1130 Bristol Ct Unit 7-2, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Donte Ford to Katarzyna Tomanek

$249,000; 1119 Shorewood Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Lucena B Racela to Amin Vora

$247,500; 159 E Lake Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by John Matthew Butler to Kristen E Hector

$245,000; 2180 N Roland Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Robert D Keaty Jr to Anthony Lawrence Howard

$220,000; 557 Harold Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Simec Trust to Michael Angulo

$214,500; 1894 N Alpine Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Robert C Denys to Thomas Gallagher

$212,000; 284 Paddock Circle, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by James M Camillo to Tin Aye

$186,500; 149 N Waters Edge Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Uthuman A Saribu to Mohammed Riyazuddin

$158,000; 175 N Waters Edge Dr Unit 202, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Supriya Mitra to Mohammed Qameruddin Murtza

$150,000; 1110 Cedar St Unit 3B, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Jose Alfaro to Joshua P Rodriguez

$98,500; 673 E Fullerton Ave Unit 105, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Thresiamma P Job

Hinsdale

$704,000; 776 Ruth Lake Court, Hinsdale; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Holt Trust to William P Turner

$660,500; 1401 Burr Oak Rd Unit 217B, Hinsdale; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Aldo C Zucaro to James P Burket

$636,000; 925 Allmen Ave., Hinsdale; Sold on July 25, 2023, by John C Palumbo to Bianca Timbota Belia

$620,000; 18 E North St., Hinsdale; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Luke Stifflear to Victor Severino

$502,000; 238 S Adams St., Hinsdale; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Mahler Trust to D J K Custom Homes Inc

$395,000; 916 Oakwood Terrace, Hinsdale; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Robert Balzekas to Daiva Bidva

$260,000; 300 Claymoor Unit 2C, Hinsdale; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Liangging Guo to Ali Ahmady

Itasca

$729,000; 834 Clover Ridge Court, Itasca; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Lisa Sylvester to Kunjan J Shah

$560,000; 21W322 Temple Drive, Itasca; Sold on July 20, 2023, by William L Armbrecht to Corey A White

$420,000; 5N426 Rohlwing Road, Itasca; Sold on July 25, 2023, by George T Thott to Mirza N Baig

$420,000; 1388 Medinah Drive, Itasca; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Gilmore Trust to Shazia Sirajuddin

$395,000; 122 Schiller Place, Itasca; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Tamara E Domich to Vibha Acharya

$350,000; 117 Bay Drive, Itasca; Sold on July 19, 2023, by William Peterson to Emily L Sanscrainte

$337,000; 1 Itasca Pl Unit 503, Itasca; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Jean Richards to Susan A Scurto

$230,000; 305 Walters Ln Unit 1A, Itasca; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Diane C Lukaszek to Gaetano Pulvino

$140,000; 1212 E Irving Park Road, Itasca; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Robert Kurzka to Cv Irving Property LLC

$15,000; 230 Broker Ave., Itasca; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Donald J Fiala to Virginia Fiala

Lisle

$540,000; 2612 Mark Carre Court, Lisle; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Chad W Becker to Reagan Clark King

$500,000; 5823 Elm St., Lisle; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Nicholas Bridgeland to Nicholas Dormitorio

$471,000; 4400 Chelsea Ave., Lisle; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Vance Kviz to John W Cooke

$450,000; 2807 Garden Drive, Lisle; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Shuyuan Deng to Xiaqin Min

$346,000; 4516 Blackhawk Lane, Lisle; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Maria Reyna Cruz to Lucas Palacios

$330,000; 2008 Ogden Ave., Lisle; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Harrington Trust to Porkal Properties Inc

$225,000; 5900 Oakwood Dr Unit 5A, Lisle; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Murphy Trust to Sally Mcknezie

$201,000; 2260 Abbeywood Dr Unit 2260-E, Lisle; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Bin Wu to Gabriel Tovar

$197,500; 2210 Abbeywood Dr Unit E, Lisle; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Laura Martys to Laura Aynsley Jordan

$190,000; 1017 Southport Ave., Lisle; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Lynda Crafton to Bedri Bezeri

$171,000; 5538 E Lake Drive, Lisle; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Yi Zhang to Cozy Spot LLC

Lombard

$735,000; 19W576 Country Lane, Lombard; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Hess Trust to Maajid Ekkiswala

$610,000; 317 Circle Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jeffrey P Edwards

$472,000; 1130 Hunter St., Lombard; Sold on July 28, 2023, by En Guang Dong to Sulaiman Folarin

$450,000; 1016 Highridge Road, Lombard; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Brahim Bahamou to Ahmed Slah Eldeen

$430,000; 50 N Garfield St., Lombard; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Ruben Garcia to Sergio Nesti

$426,000; 661 Pinebrook Drive, Lombard; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Torralba Trust to Ismail Iqbal Sultan

$425,000; 748 E Sunset Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Berg Trust to Stacie A Seweryn

$405,000; 535 E Berkshire Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Patrick Tretina to Shea C Garcia

$405,000; 469 N Grace St., Lombard; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kara A Hoots to Luis Daniel Ramos

$371,500; 1407 S Fairfield Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Pawel Borsuk to Kimberly Kolman

$350,000; 414 W Windsor Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Rebecca E Cullen to Sandra E Mattison

$330,000; 231 Arboretum Drive, Lombard; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Peyton Mcdermott to Mona Nizamuddin

$330,000; 2240 S Grace St Unit 403, Lombard; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Baqir Trust to Marni L Tews

$322,500; 94 Oakton Drive, Lombard; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Solomon Daniel to Keith Bell

$320,000; 728 Magnolia Circle, Lombard; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Mohamed Anis Ghaniwala

$320,000; 293 Arboretum Drive, Lombard; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Connor Kasal to Chao Ma

$310,500; 205 W Harrison Road, Lombard; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Julianne K Ruud to August Delabar

$300,000; 1088 Kufrin Way, Lombard; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Ana Quality Consulting & Inves to Zubair Ali Mohammed

$289,000; 21W266 Drury Lane, Lombard; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Sherlock Trust to Nancy Martinez

$279,000; 744 S Main St., Lombard; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Nikolette A Manna to Justine M Yannias

$275,500; 95 Oakton Drive, Lombard; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Antonina Taylor to Gregory Carroll

$225,000; 639 N Kramer Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Drotziger Trust to Michael V Leshchenko

$161,000; 42 N Park Ave Unit 6, Lombard; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Mark Thorpe to Rafia Ali

$159,000; 33 N Main St Unit 2H, Lombard; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Coleman J Lydon to Adil Nadeem

$157,000; 43 Orchard Ter Unit 6, Lombard; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Tucker Trust to Mccd Holdings LLC

Medinah

$592,500; 6N335 Ferrari Court, Medinah; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Gina M Neumann to Viktor Chernysh

Naperville

$805,000; 3724 Mistflower Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Leonard M Bulat to Alireza Moghtader

$800,000; 2616 Wendy Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Yi Guan to Jinfeng Wang

$775,000; 23628 W Deer Chase Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Andrew Henigin to Bret Michael Caliban

$775,000; 10605 S Quail Ridge Court, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Thomas J York to Kevin Bartolo

$763,000; 2515 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sahil Aggarwal

$760,000; 1027 Windgate Court, Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Hildner Trust to Jeetendra Lulla

$742,000; 1033 Anne Road, Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jerry W Moody to Daniel Garvy

$732,000; 2904 Chevy Chase Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Keith R White to Russell G Johnson

$730,000; 2336 Wilmington Court, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Faris Rizvanovich to Liam D Hocking

$688,000; 1620 Chippewa Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Steven G Domin to Brian Yatco

$686,000; 1429 Durness Court, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Julia Mcconnahay Dvorak to Dustin Hirner

$685,000; 403 Knoch Knolls Road, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Mehul Patel to Keith Irby

$680,000; 1112 Wickham Court, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Marek Kostecki to Rendong Yang

$655,000; 26W021 Parkside Road, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Albert S White Jr to Herbert Martinez Jr

$654,500; 1183 Hibbard Road, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Fayette P Wernick

$627,000; 3711 Landsdown Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Richard C Blaney to Oscar Aguilar Perez

$625,000; 1431 Baldwin Court, Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Kenneth Bogacki to Mark Alan Rieman

$615,000; 709 Bakewell Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Torson Trust to Speridon Cherekos

$605,000; 2304 Snapdragon Road, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Jeffrey Lies to Nickolas Foran

$602,000; 1227 Josiah Road, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Mary Ann Leodoro

$600,000; 6S250 New Castle Road, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Diane Bruce to Paul T Zak

$595,000; 24W670 Woodcrest Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Noir Holdings LLC to Kelsa Mcandrews

$587,500; 645 Bourbon Court, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Rachel Shaw to Abhishek Mehta

$580,000; 1483 Cress Creek Court, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kalie Marie Nitzsche to Shaoni Lahiri Mitchell

$575,000; 540 Iroquois Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Robert G Eiserman to Peter D Larson

$570,000; 596 Oakhurst Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Grady A Vogt to Jung H Lee

$570,000; 392 Glen Echo Road, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Cynthia M Keene to Richard Cortez

$565,000; 2112 Ferry Rd Unit 114, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2023, by John Mccuistion to David Diersen

$560,000; 1337 Winchester Court, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Wampach Trust to Jennifer Hobbs

$550,000; 912 Pelham Court, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Jay A Heubner to Sadhan Vegendla

$532,000; 1942 Templar Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Jared A Marchiando to Yang An

$531,500; 2110 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Vineel Bezawada

$530,000; 555 Roxbury Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Abby L Jacobson to Eric T Johnson

$525,000; 952 Creekside Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Honorato A Camara to Nixon M Camilien

$525,000; 433 W Gartner Road, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Herbert Martinez Jr to Gustavo Magno

$525,000; 1616 Apache Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Zachary J Schuneman to Heather Getty

$521,500; 2106 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Chitra Mulchandani

$500,000; 921 Stanton Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Carmichael Trust to Mirrahim K Mahsudov

$500,000; 2507 Swandyke Court, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Hudai Dirilten to Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC

$497,500; 1224 Olympus Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kevin W Buoy to Andrew Sauer

$495,000; 1417 Stonegate Road, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Holden Trust to Stephen Gillis

$490,000; 1145 Brighton Road, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Robert H Scott Iv to Joseph Tumpis

$470,000; 2716 Chevy Chase Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Santangel Trust to Roger Kilty

$451,000; 5S611 Bluff Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Demarco Trust to Jack Shanahan

$450,000; 1316 Galena Court, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Peter J Searle to Jeaseok Lee

$439,000; 1901 Killdeer Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Westall Trust to Patrick A Lynch

$430,500; 1428 Sunnybrook Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Robak Joint Trust to Blake J Parker

$430,000; 7S650 Thornapple Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Randall J Kuoni to Michael Thomas Ware

$420,000; 2972 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Edelbrock Trust to Hong Shao

$400,000; 2059 Yellow Daisy Court, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Saima Khalid to Maheen M Khan

$390,000; 316 Tanoak Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Michael Cherry to Kathleen M M Medeiros

$386,000; 889 Havenshire Road, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Naseeruddin Syed

$385,000; 409 Buckeye Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by William I Swedler to Seth Sterk

$370,000; 5S746 Westwind Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Zofia Michalak to Rama Krishna Veeravalli

$370,000; 1508 N Eagle St., Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Scott Barenbrugge to Miichael Brandon Delaney

$330,000; 2326 Weatherford Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Matthew L De Groot to Juan A Ovalle Ovalle Jr

$329,500; 2115 Horncastle Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Eleven Thirty Three LLC

$299,500; 509 Aurora Ave Unit 619, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Mark G Lawson to Janice Nakashima

$280,000; 1507 Shiva Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Maneklal S Patel to Amitava Chatterjea

$266,000; 1630 Bay Court, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Mary C Keane to Valerijus Burnos

$255,000; 950 N Brainard St., Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Mark D Camp to Tiffany Robinson

$250,000; 95 Midhurst Ct Unit 201D, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2023, by James Lesko to Gediminas Zilys

$250,000; 711 Gateshead Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Suleyman R Dirilten to Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC

$227,500; 2934 Rutland Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Rajiv Khanna to Ajitkumar Parmar

$222,500; 629 Dana Court, Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Mi Menglan Chang to James Stewart Fosdick

$215,000; 886 Nelli Ct Unit 105, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by David O Kruse to Eman Raddavi

$180,000; 44 Harbor Ct Unit 308, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Christopher T Curtin to Kathryn Joy Mulcahy

$173,000; 2975 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Katherine Hope Esclante to Vandana Sharma

$172,500; 1573 Raymond Dr Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Katrina L Deady to Nicole Hayes

$158,000; 1585 Raymond Dr Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Hai Au V Nguyen to Ricardo Diaz

Oak Brook

$775,000; 821 Red Stable Way, Oak Brook; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Kari A Marx to Aalok Patel

$550,000; 31 Robin Hood Rnch, Oak Brook; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Kathleen A Marek

$330,000; 3525 S Cass Ct Unit T35, Oak Brook; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Tim Moriarty to Nicholas L Calabrese

$242,500; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 11GE, Oak Brook; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Obt11g LLC to Raquel Grasso

$122,000; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 10C, Oak Brook; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Jana Chaudhri to Yuriko Suehiro

Oakbrook Terrace

$430,000; 17W207 Monterey Ave., Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Nella Trust to Richard Natalino Jr

$372,500; 1616 Astor Ave Unit 9, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Walter J Langley III to Sherry A Schwab

Roselle

$568,000; 235 Schreiber Ave., Roselle; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Roger M Paveza to Joseph Angelino

$525,000; 586 Siems Circle, Roselle; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Aiello Trust to Kari M Treat

$437,500; 540 Springhill Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Celal Dogan to Sean M Henkelman

$425,000; 810 Brandywine Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Bodily Trust to Alci Gramajo

$416,000; 320 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Baiju Shah

$400,000; 516 E Turner Ave., Roselle; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Shannon Carton to Louis Smith

$329,000; 489 Waterbury Lane, Roselle; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Jeffrey S Zdenovec to Casey Kolasinski

$255,000; 462 E Woodfield Trail, Roselle; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Ernesto Fiorante

$255,000; 165 Hill St., Roselle; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Riedl Trust to Paul Wilk

$224,500; 971 Yosemite Trail, Roselle; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Sreedhar Alavala to Orbit Realty LLC

Villa Park

$540,000; 429 S Riverside Drive, Villa Park; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Christine Staunton to Georgie M Pender Bey

$467,000; 713 S Princeton Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 19, 2023, by 713 Princeton LLC to Lesia S Hayden

$451,000; 828 S Villa Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Patrick J Spusta to Steven Gonzalez

$394,000; 15 W Monroe St., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Gary M Hambell Jr to John A Suerth

$350,000; 259 E Madison St., Villa Park; Sold on July 26, 2023, by John Dobry to Daniel Winslow

$346,000; 351 N Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Kyc Investments Inc to Enerolisa Martino Castro

$310,000; 371 Mission Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Tyler J Parsons to Christian Abarca

$285,000; 706 S Monterey Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by William H Beathard to Elizabeth Bernaciak

$280,000; 718 W Sunset Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Natalie Gibbs to Sohinderjit Singh

$262,000; 214 N Addison Road, Villa Park; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Daniela Strange to Fadi A R Darismaeel

$260,000; 425 N Chatham Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Nancy R Ikert to Jessica Delio

$230,000; 408 N Douglas Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Youngs Trust to Carlos Brito

$227,000; 18W100 Lowell Lane, Villa Park; Sold on July 18, 2023, by William P Shelby to Anvel Barajas

$190,000; 1500 S Ardmore Ave Unit 602, Villa Park; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Deanna Emmerich to Tory Davenport

$180,000; 32 N Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Second City Renewal LLC to Luis Cendejas

$125,000; 18W180 Buckingham Lane, Villa Park; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Mark W Koykar to Ali M Mir

Warrenville

$785,000; 28375 Davis Pkwy Unit 901, Warrenville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Chung Trust to Emerald Properties LLC

$576,000; 28W473 Main St., Warrenville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Dylan T Johnson to Graeme Quinn

$275,000; 3S377 Chestnut Court, Warrenville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Keith R Garstecki to Guillermo Ruiz

$240,000; 29W395 Candlewood Lane, Warrenville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Seth E Sterk to Leticia Pavilionyte

Wayne

$400,000; 5N530 Chambellan Lane, Wayne; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Robert L Bonardi to Mark Meenan

West Chicago

$575,000; 2344 Alamance Drive, West Chicago; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jeffrey S Wozek to Jordan Zulauf

$540,000; 1066 Amber Court, West Chicago; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Steffler Trust to Michael C Hofmeier

$530,000; 1324 Prairie Court, West Chicago; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Leon C Wirth to Nyenemo F Sanguma

$520,000; 950 Rosewood Drive, West Chicago; Sold on July 26, 2023, by James A Libby to Aaron Larimore

$500,000; 201 Amber Court, West Chicago; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Matthew J Hernboth to Mohammed W Ali

$442,500; 2577 Adelia Lane, West Chicago; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Michael Brewster to James Sobota

$420,000; 301 E National St., West Chicago; Sold on July 19, 2023, by J Scott Kimball to Michael Brucher

$305,000; 1121 Lillian Lane, West Chicago; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Robert D Heyduk to Nancy C Burick

$250,000; 614 Joliet St., West Chicago; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Tri M Tri Rudolf to Jefrey Payne

Westmont

$640,000; 425 Lindley Ave., Westmont; Sold on July 25, 2023, by William J Anderson to Jose Schmidt

$380,000; 404 N Cass Ave., Westmont; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Maktoob LLC to Jacob Males

$245,000; 212 Memory Ln Unit 1, Westmont; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Satek Trust to Michael Stafford

$237,000; 1526 Harvest Lane, Westmont; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Adrian Camacho to Jeff Zona

$206,500; 5820 Buck Court, Westmont; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Daniel J Sullivan to A Kaye Hutchison

$187,500; 924 S Lake Ct Unit 108, Westmont; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Scott T Victor to Mary Kathryn Sjoholm

$155,000; 425 W Naperville Road, Westmont; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Aspasia Patricia Manouel to Vaneet Sethi

Wheaton

$725,000; 1595 Whitman Lane, Wheaton; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Thomas C Wells to Michael T Bellah

$675,000; 1967 Richton Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Peacock Realty Inc to Charles G Mancuso

$641,000; 625 Bluegrass Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 24, 2023, by G & J Vitello Trust to Chales N Ostman

$625,000; 25W665 Coventry Court, Wheaton; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Steven L Boldt to John Vizza

$605,000; 26W255 Kiowa Lane, Wheaton; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Aubrey E Grabow to Matthew Vernon

$550,000; 1635 S Prospect St., Wheaton; Sold on July 25, 2023, by David A Cernick to Conor Awick

$510,000; 510 Campbell Court, Wheaton; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Arthur W Fedder to Matthew P Wlodarski

$450,000; 1535 Huntleigh Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Jamison Joint Trust to Langh T Thang

$417,000; 419 S Knollwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Louis A Margaglione to Samuel E King

$410,400; 1002 Webster Ave., Wheaton; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Sung Yol C Cho to Evan K Bennett

$388,000; 969 Kilkenny Dr Unit 6104, Wheaton; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Johnson Trust to Kelly Jackson

$380,000; 811 Lakeside Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Mark J Beck to James Stephen Koncz

$300,000; 1900 Gresham Cir Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Janusz Zahradnicek to Alice Elizabeth Franks

$275,000; 1932 Gresham Cir Unit A, Wheaton; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Jrw Trading LLC to Carol Gaskins

$209,000; 1520 Timber Trail, Wheaton; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Naomi Szopinski to Eduardo Guzman

$170,000; 850 S Lorraine Rd Unit 2M, Wheaton; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Kuiken Survivors Trust to Ken Albert

$170,000; 100 W Park Circle Dr Unit 2B, Wheaton; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Elaine Ralph to Salam Khatib

$170,000; 0N778 Barry Ave., Wheaton; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Sara Lazzara to Jacob Pickens

$165,500; 850 S Lorraine Rd Unit 1C, Wheaton; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Rebirth Lp to Sonya Marie Ivy Gwin

Willowbrook

$470,000; 17W036 Fern St., Willowbrook; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Attaya Trust to Alejandro Suarez Jr

$300,000; 77 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 106, Willowbrook; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Eun Jin Ham to Gloria Bahena

$237,000; 6181 Knoll Wood Rd Unit 204, Willowbrook; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kraja Management LLC to Mk & Cn Group LLC

$212,000; 6173 Knoll Lane Ct Unit 202, Willowbrook; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Csmc 2018-rpl6 Trust to Dbr Reality LLC

$180,000; 12A Kingery Quarter Unit 202, Willowbrook; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Lukasz W Kolodziej to Gerard Alexander Petrenko

$143,500; 16W575 79th St Unit 1-206, Willowbrook; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Waldemar Nowakowski to Armen Dalaliants

$122,500; 9S025 Lake Dr Unit 10-105, Willowbrook; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Noonan Trust to Mala Rao

Winfield

$553,500; 28W532 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Robert Willard Overdorf

$414,500; 1N265 Tamarack Drive, Winfield; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Allie Ravanesi to Jennifer Weith Gulla

$338,000; 0N502 Woodland Court, Winfield; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jimmie B Phillips Jr to Spencer Griffith

$238,000; 0N204 Windermere Rd Unit 2704, Winfield; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Antoinette J Ley to Gerald D Behnken

$155,000; 0S351 Wynwood Road, Winfield; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Charles R Beggs to Mark A Mockus

Wood Dale

$500,000; 366 Brookhurst Lane, Wood Dale; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Phillip Skentelbery to Utkan Senyuz

$332,000; 549 Forest Preserve Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kevin C Whitson to Caleb Hernandez

$295,000; 467 Hiawatha Trl Unit 203-2B, Wood Dale; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Sienkiewicz Trust to Michael A Soroka

$258,000; 190 S Wood Dale Rd Unit 703, Wood Dale; Sold on July 28, 2023, by William C Rehling to Andra Mckame

$250,000; 465 W Dominion Dr Unit 904, Wood Dale; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Angelo Treslo to Marcela Susa

$240,000; 370 Catalpa Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Michael A Palumbo to Netzahualcolt Ponce Popoca

$220,000; 467 Hiawatha Trl Unit 409-2C, Wood Dale; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Grage Trust to Patrick G Tuzzolo

Woodridge

$708,500; 9010 Gloucester Road, Woodridge; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Old National Bank Trustee to Rambhai Patel

$520,000; 8311 Kelly Court, Woodridge; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Steven R Herron to Stan Buskus

$449,000; 3301 Stillwell Court, Woodridge; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Redeveloped Properties LLC to Charlie Jenkins

$445,000; 8322 Kelly Court, Woodridge; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Raymond J Vicha Sr to Adam Koshiol

$391,000; 7849 Deerfield Ave., Woodridge; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Kevin A Busdeker to Madyson M Peters

$350,000; 6813 Roberts Drive, Woodridge; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Matthew S Skupien to Sarah Rhodes

$318,000; 2 Owl Court, Woodridge; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Russell Mcdermott to Diane E Wales

$275,000; 6420 Double Eagle Dr Unit 1111, Woodridge; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Martin J Igoe to Yarman Rentals LLC

$262,000; 7661 Woodridge Drive, Woodridge; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Glenn Arthur Berg to Kyle Slager

$200,000; 3018 Roberts Dr Unit 2, Woodridge; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Habit Ur Rehman to Alex Tequimila

$135,000; 2222 Country Club Dr Unit 25, Woodridge; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kehshuenn Chen to Michelle Rose Litwin

$98,500; 2287 Country Club Dr Unit 21, Woodridge; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Suresh Chiluveru

