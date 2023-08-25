DuPage County property transfers for July 5-28, 2023
Addison
$659,000; 441 N Addison Road, Addison; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Tms Mgmt LLC 441 N Addison LLC to Manny Hernandez
$560,000; 4N241 Maple Ave., Addison; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Michael Paulman to Francisco Blanco
$480,000; 1113 N Thatcher Lane, Addison; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Angela T Liberio to Kevin Hurley
$370,000; 601 N Lawler Ave., Addison; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Mendivil Trust to Carlos Mendivil
$340,000; 949 N Lincoln St., Addison; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Mitesh M Patel to Mitchell Leavitt
$330,000; 207 E Lake St Unit D, Addison; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Jakub Zuchowicz to Marcin Surma
$310,000; 109 E Comstock Ave., Addison; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Nicholas R Gedritis to Azarias Murillo
$271,000; 645 N Katherine Lane, Addison; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Rebecca L Luczak to Michael A Weis
$250,000; 231 N Mill Road, Addison; Sold on July 25, 2023, by James M Pokorny Jr to Beata Miklowicz
$250,000; 203 W Memory Lane, Addison; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Edward A Alley to Guadalupe J Villegas
$115,000; 130 S La Londe Ave Unit 3E, Addison; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Michael Juarez to Joanna Lowisz
Bensenville
$510,000; 1202 Twin Oaks St., Bensenville; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Jeffrey J Congine to Alias P Mathew
$335,000; 446 S Center St., Bensenville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Mohammad Asif to Sejalben Shah
$305,000; 716 W Green St., Bensenville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Carmen Martinez to Danielle J Brion
$250,000; 424 Miner St., Bensenville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Kathleen A Long to Abbey Caeti
$250,000; 334 Barron St., Bensenville; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Branstad Trust to Arnulfo Baldemar Velasquez
Bloomingdale
$603,000; 188 N Bloomingdale Road, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Giannaras Trust to Adam Butler
$520,000; 152 Annalisa Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Blaine Trust to Tobi V Faut
$410,000; 355 Montabello, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Robert L Entwistle Trust to David Poto
$327,500; 308 Morningside Dr Unit B, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Jacob R Corso to Mohammed Abdul Muneer Khan
$231,000; 125 Lakeview Dr Unit 411, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Lucas Barnett Collins to Gerald J Rusin
$165,000; 108 Glengarry Dr Unit 303, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Walter R Konieczko to Jill M Yelnick
Burr Ridge
$715,000; 8836 Skyline Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on July 19, 2023, by April L Holder to Timothy Appleyard
Carol Stream
$590,000; 1086 Brighton Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Thomas J Ciardiello to Kourosh Eshman
$570,000; 789 Williamstown Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Whiston Joint Trust to Omar Al Qaisi
$470,000; 1185 Westward Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Earl Fromm to Minal Patel
$423,000; 981 Royal Glen Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Eugene J Beckler to Constantinos Loukeris
$387,500; 766 Aztec Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Matassa Trust to Rhonda Lynn Anderson
$345,000; 954 Ohio Court, Carol Stream; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Frederick Tomaselli to Nathaniel Wick
$345,000; 464 Hiawatha Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Benning Trust to Jamie Williams Garcia
$330,000; 671 Sand Creek Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 19, 2023, by John Thang to Henery Bya
$320,000; 1328 Charger Court, Carol Stream; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Paige Perto to Ernesto Montoya Marin
$294,000; 1252 Lake Shore Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Elesio Derango to Christine Staunton
$250,000; 1397 Appomattox Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Aimee Hartnett to Sanjay Jethva
$220,000; 1363 Coldspring Rd Unit 1363, Carol Stream; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Scott M Garvin to Brittany M Sabalaskey
$153,500; 105 W Elk Trl Unit 305, Carol Stream; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Flor De Maria Sandoval to Yuliya Kutna
Clarendon Hills
$303,000; 25 Indian Drive, Clarendon Hills; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Deirdre Richardson to Robert Hellyer
Darien
$725,000; 19W077 Ernest St., Darien; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Kaothar M Alahmad to Syed Ahmed
$650,000; 1429 Norman Drive, Darien; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Michael Barry to Matthew Idiyalil Jr
$500,000; 1626 Royal Oak Road, Darien; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Suzanne M Kalisik to Gerardo Desarden
$480,000; 2200 Green Valley Road, Darien; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Justine Krcmar to Manal Khani
$450,000; 8505 Hemlock Lane, Darien; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Burnett Trust to Louay Jajeh
$449,000; 410 71st St., Darien; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Sant Trust to Adam R Liska
$390,000; 335 Oldfield Road, Darien; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Kelly Glisan to Max Zepeda
$340,000; 520 72nd St., Darien; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Peschel Trust to Tina Marie Tyrrel
$325,000; 1025 79th St., Darien; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Matt Breiner to Toni Breshnahan
$315,000; 1065 Ripple Rdg, Darien; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Marquette Bank Trustee to Rudolph R Jaeger
$290,000; 8400 Mystic Trce, Darien; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Valerie Batt to Luca J Melone
$220,000; 7502 Farmingdale Dr Unit 110, Darien; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Brian T Doyle to Dylan Roll
$126,000; 7422 Brookdale Dr Unit 1-209, Darien; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Ghosh Thinnakkakath to Sarah A Whitburn
Downers Grove
$789,000; 418 Buckingham Place, Downers Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Tucker Trust to Thomas M Chlystek
$785,000; 4716 Linscott Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Matthew Halvorsen to Stephen Charles Murphy
$670,000; 5858 Chase Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Swiss Trust to Mark David Anderson
$585,000; 3124 Venard Road, Downers Grove; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Ayala Trust to Steven Kiewert
$580,000; 5300 Benton Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 25, 2023, by David Dutch to Matthew Babel
$480,000; 900 59th St., Downers Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Melissa Nyssen to Denzel Washington
$435,000; 1622 Hatch Place, Downers Grove; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Mancini Trust to Carlo Prades
$425,500; 7 8th St., Downers Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Schubert Trust to Robert Olson
$415,000; 10S170 Havens Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Fricke 2016 Trust to Bindu Alex
$410,000; 6065 Chase Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Rudolph A Boehm to Patrick J Finnan
$396,000; 2216 Durand Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on July 26, 2023, by John H Gentry to Stanley J Harnik
$350,000; 4630 Sterling Road, Downers Grove; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Emmett E Meek to Brian P Mccann
$346,000; 6943 Parkview Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Merle A Malave to Wilmer Mora
$315,000; 5503 Hillcrest Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Sally F Mckenzie to Valeria Ouspenskaia
$308,000; 5813 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Diane Morley Petruzzini to Gianni Tommasone
$235,000; 7318 Winthrop Way Unit 6, Downers Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by William Costello to George A Jensen
$147,500; 7360 Winthrop Way Unit 2, Downers Grove; Sold on July 21, 2023, by David Vincent to Margaret E Aldrin
Elmhurst
$750,000; 201 N Myrtle Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Bridget L Simkowski to Eileen Krepps Pgae
$712,000; 462 E Allison St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Kevin Nathan Olecki to Paul D Pezza
$654,000; 433 W Dorchester Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Patricia A Gavino to Russell Embling
$560,000; 329 N Maple Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Zosak Trust to Philip Malone
$525,000; 690 N Kenilworth Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Michael J Giannetto to Jose Canteno Cantero
$525,000; 384 S York St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Matthew White to Dylan M Barnard
$520,000; 440 E Atwater Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Patrick D Onofrio to Henry Birkett Potter
$479,000; 420 E Church St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Pauline M Pavletich to Jennifer Marie Frano
$445,000; 549 N Indiana St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Bobby A Roberts to Juliana M Fitzgerald
$380,000; 481 N Van Auken St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 18, 2023, by John Leonard Ellison to Celina Aceves
$352,000; 239 S Oakland Grv, Elmhurst; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Trent S Howard to Alexandra M Siciliano
$325,000; 201 W Brush Hill Rd Unit 102, Elmhurst; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Aa Trust to Mkhitar Misakian
$315,000; 348 N Shady Lane, Elmhurst; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Second City Renewal LLC to Utopia Home Solutions LLC
$285,000; 417 W Verret St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Robert P Semen to Brett Kalboth
$285,000; 165 Fellows Court, Elmhurst; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Lenice Colangelo to Gordana Markovska
$210,000; 329 E Fullerton Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Fredrick L Lux Sr to Reedy Properties Inc
$185,000; 100 W Butterfield Rd Unit 210N, Elmhurst; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Michael Rizzo to Vicente Taboada Jr
$174,000; 130 E Grand Ave Unit 101, Elmhurst; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Bashkim Goshi to Julius Mendiola
$172,500; 483 N Larch Ave Unit 206W, Elmhurst; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Oakfield LLC to Isabella R Panzeca
$150,000; 841 N York St Unit 321, Elmhurst; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Engjellush Sadik to Sali Sadik
Glen Ellyn
$765,000; 178 Macintosh Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 28, 2023, by James Wescott to Aaron Schmidt
$725,500; 405 Phillips Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Gardner Trust to Steven T Kedroski
$575,000; 735 Pleasant Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 19, 2023, by John E Southwell to Peter Norgaard
$453,500; 697 Sheehan Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Paul Baird to William M Simkins
$435,000; 419 Dawn Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 20, 2023, by James R Love to Justin Bayle
$412,500; 286 Oak St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Steven E Wozniak to Kathleen Marie Abdouch
$380,000; 375 Windsor Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Olson Trust to Joseph Kelly
$351,500; 2N330 Diane Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kyle J Migala to Ryan Palika Cooper
$340,000; 2N447 Pearl Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Deak Trust to Adam Kuca
$330,000; 2N579 Bernice Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 18, 2023, by E & J Properties & Dev LLC to Jeff A Klausner
$315,000; 22W472 Birchwood Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Katherine T Nelson to Jacob B Stoner
$285,000; 2N434 Mildred Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Shawn L Michalowski to Ivan Diaz
$220,000; 448 Raintree Ct Unit 1F, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Mile Mandic to Renel B Anderson
$205,000; 787 Wilson Ave Unit 12, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Paul Poore to Saleha Begum
$195,000; 506 Taylor Ave Unit A, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Matthew E Fernald to Joseph Lynch
$145,000; 470 Fawell Blvd Unit 215, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Rosanne Mariani to Abdel Benyoussef
Glendale Heights
$327,000; 36 Burgess Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Nicholas J Samar to James A Fell
$315,000; 563 James Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Nt Realty Partners Inc to Rigoberto Trujillo
$315,000; 50 W Montana Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Mariusz Niedzwiecki to Marco Carrasquel Escorihuela
$302,500; 1842 Concord Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Nicholas J Ghiotto to Manoj Chirumanilla
$295,500; 1802 Concord Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Rushi Patel to George Wisdom
$272,000; 1648 President St., Glendale Heights; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Sandra L Hernandez to Shams Abbasi
$251,000; 1130 Bristol Ct Unit 7-2, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Donte Ford to Katarzyna Tomanek
$249,000; 1119 Shorewood Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Lucena B Racela to Amin Vora
$247,500; 159 E Lake Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by John Matthew Butler to Kristen E Hector
$245,000; 2180 N Roland Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Robert D Keaty Jr to Anthony Lawrence Howard
$220,000; 557 Harold Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Simec Trust to Michael Angulo
$214,500; 1894 N Alpine Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Robert C Denys to Thomas Gallagher
$212,000; 284 Paddock Circle, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by James M Camillo to Tin Aye
$186,500; 149 N Waters Edge Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Uthuman A Saribu to Mohammed Riyazuddin
$158,000; 175 N Waters Edge Dr Unit 202, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Supriya Mitra to Mohammed Qameruddin Murtza
$150,000; 1110 Cedar St Unit 3B, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Jose Alfaro to Joshua P Rodriguez
$98,500; 673 E Fullerton Ave Unit 105, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Thresiamma P Job
Hinsdale
$704,000; 776 Ruth Lake Court, Hinsdale; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Holt Trust to William P Turner
$660,500; 1401 Burr Oak Rd Unit 217B, Hinsdale; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Aldo C Zucaro to James P Burket
$636,000; 925 Allmen Ave., Hinsdale; Sold on July 25, 2023, by John C Palumbo to Bianca Timbota Belia
$620,000; 18 E North St., Hinsdale; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Luke Stifflear to Victor Severino
$502,000; 238 S Adams St., Hinsdale; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Mahler Trust to D J K Custom Homes Inc
$395,000; 916 Oakwood Terrace, Hinsdale; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Robert Balzekas to Daiva Bidva
$260,000; 300 Claymoor Unit 2C, Hinsdale; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Liangging Guo to Ali Ahmady
Itasca
$729,000; 834 Clover Ridge Court, Itasca; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Lisa Sylvester to Kunjan J Shah
$560,000; 21W322 Temple Drive, Itasca; Sold on July 20, 2023, by William L Armbrecht to Corey A White
$420,000; 5N426 Rohlwing Road, Itasca; Sold on July 25, 2023, by George T Thott to Mirza N Baig
$420,000; 1388 Medinah Drive, Itasca; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Gilmore Trust to Shazia Sirajuddin
$395,000; 122 Schiller Place, Itasca; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Tamara E Domich to Vibha Acharya
$350,000; 117 Bay Drive, Itasca; Sold on July 19, 2023, by William Peterson to Emily L Sanscrainte
$337,000; 1 Itasca Pl Unit 503, Itasca; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Jean Richards to Susan A Scurto
$230,000; 305 Walters Ln Unit 1A, Itasca; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Diane C Lukaszek to Gaetano Pulvino
$140,000; 1212 E Irving Park Road, Itasca; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Robert Kurzka to Cv Irving Property LLC
$15,000; 230 Broker Ave., Itasca; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Donald J Fiala to Virginia Fiala
Lisle
$540,000; 2612 Mark Carre Court, Lisle; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Chad W Becker to Reagan Clark King
$500,000; 5823 Elm St., Lisle; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Nicholas Bridgeland to Nicholas Dormitorio
$471,000; 4400 Chelsea Ave., Lisle; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Vance Kviz to John W Cooke
$450,000; 2807 Garden Drive, Lisle; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Shuyuan Deng to Xiaqin Min
$346,000; 4516 Blackhawk Lane, Lisle; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Maria Reyna Cruz to Lucas Palacios
$330,000; 2008 Ogden Ave., Lisle; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Harrington Trust to Porkal Properties Inc
$225,000; 5900 Oakwood Dr Unit 5A, Lisle; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Murphy Trust to Sally Mcknezie
$201,000; 2260 Abbeywood Dr Unit 2260-E, Lisle; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Bin Wu to Gabriel Tovar
$197,500; 2210 Abbeywood Dr Unit E, Lisle; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Laura Martys to Laura Aynsley Jordan
$190,000; 1017 Southport Ave., Lisle; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Lynda Crafton to Bedri Bezeri
$171,000; 5538 E Lake Drive, Lisle; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Yi Zhang to Cozy Spot LLC
Lombard
$735,000; 19W576 Country Lane, Lombard; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Hess Trust to Maajid Ekkiswala
$610,000; 317 Circle Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jeffrey P Edwards
$472,000; 1130 Hunter St., Lombard; Sold on July 28, 2023, by En Guang Dong to Sulaiman Folarin
$450,000; 1016 Highridge Road, Lombard; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Brahim Bahamou to Ahmed Slah Eldeen
$430,000; 50 N Garfield St., Lombard; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Ruben Garcia to Sergio Nesti
$426,000; 661 Pinebrook Drive, Lombard; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Torralba Trust to Ismail Iqbal Sultan
$425,000; 748 E Sunset Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Berg Trust to Stacie A Seweryn
$405,000; 535 E Berkshire Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Patrick Tretina to Shea C Garcia
$405,000; 469 N Grace St., Lombard; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kara A Hoots to Luis Daniel Ramos
$371,500; 1407 S Fairfield Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Pawel Borsuk to Kimberly Kolman
$350,000; 414 W Windsor Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Rebecca E Cullen to Sandra E Mattison
$330,000; 231 Arboretum Drive, Lombard; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Peyton Mcdermott to Mona Nizamuddin
$330,000; 2240 S Grace St Unit 403, Lombard; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Baqir Trust to Marni L Tews
$322,500; 94 Oakton Drive, Lombard; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Solomon Daniel to Keith Bell
$320,000; 728 Magnolia Circle, Lombard; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Mohamed Anis Ghaniwala
$320,000; 293 Arboretum Drive, Lombard; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Connor Kasal to Chao Ma
$310,500; 205 W Harrison Road, Lombard; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Julianne K Ruud to August Delabar
$300,000; 1088 Kufrin Way, Lombard; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Ana Quality Consulting & Inves to Zubair Ali Mohammed
$289,000; 21W266 Drury Lane, Lombard; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Sherlock Trust to Nancy Martinez
$279,000; 744 S Main St., Lombard; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Nikolette A Manna to Justine M Yannias
$275,500; 95 Oakton Drive, Lombard; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Antonina Taylor to Gregory Carroll
$225,000; 639 N Kramer Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Drotziger Trust to Michael V Leshchenko
$161,000; 42 N Park Ave Unit 6, Lombard; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Mark Thorpe to Rafia Ali
$159,000; 33 N Main St Unit 2H, Lombard; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Coleman J Lydon to Adil Nadeem
$157,000; 43 Orchard Ter Unit 6, Lombard; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Tucker Trust to Mccd Holdings LLC
Medinah
$592,500; 6N335 Ferrari Court, Medinah; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Gina M Neumann to Viktor Chernysh
Naperville
$805,000; 3724 Mistflower Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Leonard M Bulat to Alireza Moghtader
$800,000; 2616 Wendy Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Yi Guan to Jinfeng Wang
$775,000; 23628 W Deer Chase Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Andrew Henigin to Bret Michael Caliban
$775,000; 10605 S Quail Ridge Court, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Thomas J York to Kevin Bartolo
$763,000; 2515 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sahil Aggarwal
$760,000; 1027 Windgate Court, Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Hildner Trust to Jeetendra Lulla
$742,000; 1033 Anne Road, Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jerry W Moody to Daniel Garvy
$732,000; 2904 Chevy Chase Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Keith R White to Russell G Johnson
$730,000; 2336 Wilmington Court, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Faris Rizvanovich to Liam D Hocking
$688,000; 1620 Chippewa Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Steven G Domin to Brian Yatco
$686,000; 1429 Durness Court, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Julia Mcconnahay Dvorak to Dustin Hirner
$685,000; 403 Knoch Knolls Road, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Mehul Patel to Keith Irby
$680,000; 1112 Wickham Court, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Marek Kostecki to Rendong Yang
$655,000; 26W021 Parkside Road, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Albert S White Jr to Herbert Martinez Jr
$654,500; 1183 Hibbard Road, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Fayette P Wernick
$627,000; 3711 Landsdown Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Richard C Blaney to Oscar Aguilar Perez
$625,000; 1431 Baldwin Court, Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Kenneth Bogacki to Mark Alan Rieman
$615,000; 709 Bakewell Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Torson Trust to Speridon Cherekos
$605,000; 2304 Snapdragon Road, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Jeffrey Lies to Nickolas Foran
$602,000; 1227 Josiah Road, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Mary Ann Leodoro
$600,000; 6S250 New Castle Road, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Diane Bruce to Paul T Zak
$595,000; 24W670 Woodcrest Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Noir Holdings LLC to Kelsa Mcandrews
$587,500; 645 Bourbon Court, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Rachel Shaw to Abhishek Mehta
$580,000; 1483 Cress Creek Court, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kalie Marie Nitzsche to Shaoni Lahiri Mitchell
$575,000; 540 Iroquois Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Robert G Eiserman to Peter D Larson
$570,000; 596 Oakhurst Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Grady A Vogt to Jung H Lee
$570,000; 392 Glen Echo Road, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Cynthia M Keene to Richard Cortez
$565,000; 2112 Ferry Rd Unit 114, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2023, by John Mccuistion to David Diersen
$560,000; 1337 Winchester Court, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Wampach Trust to Jennifer Hobbs
$550,000; 912 Pelham Court, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Jay A Heubner to Sadhan Vegendla
$532,000; 1942 Templar Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Jared A Marchiando to Yang An
$531,500; 2110 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Vineel Bezawada
$530,000; 555 Roxbury Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Abby L Jacobson to Eric T Johnson
$525,000; 952 Creekside Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Honorato A Camara to Nixon M Camilien
$525,000; 433 W Gartner Road, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Herbert Martinez Jr to Gustavo Magno
$525,000; 1616 Apache Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Zachary J Schuneman to Heather Getty
$521,500; 2106 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Chitra Mulchandani
$500,000; 921 Stanton Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Carmichael Trust to Mirrahim K Mahsudov
$500,000; 2507 Swandyke Court, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Hudai Dirilten to Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC
$497,500; 1224 Olympus Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kevin W Buoy to Andrew Sauer
$495,000; 1417 Stonegate Road, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Holden Trust to Stephen Gillis
$490,000; 1145 Brighton Road, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Robert H Scott Iv to Joseph Tumpis
$470,000; 2716 Chevy Chase Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Santangel Trust to Roger Kilty
$451,000; 5S611 Bluff Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Demarco Trust to Jack Shanahan
$450,000; 1316 Galena Court, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Peter J Searle to Jeaseok Lee
$439,000; 1901 Killdeer Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Westall Trust to Patrick A Lynch
$430,500; 1428 Sunnybrook Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Robak Joint Trust to Blake J Parker
$430,000; 7S650 Thornapple Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Randall J Kuoni to Michael Thomas Ware
$420,000; 2972 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Edelbrock Trust to Hong Shao
$400,000; 2059 Yellow Daisy Court, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Saima Khalid to Maheen M Khan
$390,000; 316 Tanoak Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Michael Cherry to Kathleen M M Medeiros
$386,000; 889 Havenshire Road, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Naseeruddin Syed
$385,000; 409 Buckeye Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by William I Swedler to Seth Sterk
$370,000; 5S746 Westwind Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Zofia Michalak to Rama Krishna Veeravalli
$370,000; 1508 N Eagle St., Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Scott Barenbrugge to Miichael Brandon Delaney
$330,000; 2326 Weatherford Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Matthew L De Groot to Juan A Ovalle Ovalle Jr
$329,500; 2115 Horncastle Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Eleven Thirty Three LLC
$299,500; 509 Aurora Ave Unit 619, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Mark G Lawson to Janice Nakashima
$280,000; 1507 Shiva Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Maneklal S Patel to Amitava Chatterjea
$266,000; 1630 Bay Court, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Mary C Keane to Valerijus Burnos
$255,000; 950 N Brainard St., Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Mark D Camp to Tiffany Robinson
$250,000; 95 Midhurst Ct Unit 201D, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2023, by James Lesko to Gediminas Zilys
$250,000; 711 Gateshead Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Suleyman R Dirilten to Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC
$227,500; 2934 Rutland Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Rajiv Khanna to Ajitkumar Parmar
$222,500; 629 Dana Court, Naperville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Mi Menglan Chang to James Stewart Fosdick
$215,000; 886 Nelli Ct Unit 105, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by David O Kruse to Eman Raddavi
$180,000; 44 Harbor Ct Unit 308, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Christopher T Curtin to Kathryn Joy Mulcahy
$173,000; 2975 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Katherine Hope Esclante to Vandana Sharma
$172,500; 1573 Raymond Dr Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Katrina L Deady to Nicole Hayes
$158,000; 1585 Raymond Dr Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Hai Au V Nguyen to Ricardo Diaz
Oak Brook
$775,000; 821 Red Stable Way, Oak Brook; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Kari A Marx to Aalok Patel
$550,000; 31 Robin Hood Rnch, Oak Brook; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Kathleen A Marek
$330,000; 3525 S Cass Ct Unit T35, Oak Brook; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Tim Moriarty to Nicholas L Calabrese
$242,500; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 11GE, Oak Brook; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Obt11g LLC to Raquel Grasso
$122,000; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 10C, Oak Brook; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Jana Chaudhri to Yuriko Suehiro
Oakbrook Terrace
$430,000; 17W207 Monterey Ave., Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Nella Trust to Richard Natalino Jr
$372,500; 1616 Astor Ave Unit 9, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Walter J Langley III to Sherry A Schwab
Roselle
$568,000; 235 Schreiber Ave., Roselle; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Roger M Paveza to Joseph Angelino
$525,000; 586 Siems Circle, Roselle; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Aiello Trust to Kari M Treat
$437,500; 540 Springhill Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Celal Dogan to Sean M Henkelman
$425,000; 810 Brandywine Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Bodily Trust to Alci Gramajo
$416,000; 320 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Baiju Shah
$400,000; 516 E Turner Ave., Roselle; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Shannon Carton to Louis Smith
$329,000; 489 Waterbury Lane, Roselle; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Jeffrey S Zdenovec to Casey Kolasinski
$255,000; 462 E Woodfield Trail, Roselle; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Ernesto Fiorante
$255,000; 165 Hill St., Roselle; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Riedl Trust to Paul Wilk
$224,500; 971 Yosemite Trail, Roselle; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Sreedhar Alavala to Orbit Realty LLC
Villa Park
$540,000; 429 S Riverside Drive, Villa Park; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Christine Staunton to Georgie M Pender Bey
$467,000; 713 S Princeton Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 19, 2023, by 713 Princeton LLC to Lesia S Hayden
$451,000; 828 S Villa Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Patrick J Spusta to Steven Gonzalez
$394,000; 15 W Monroe St., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Gary M Hambell Jr to John A Suerth
$350,000; 259 E Madison St., Villa Park; Sold on July 26, 2023, by John Dobry to Daniel Winslow
$346,000; 351 N Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Kyc Investments Inc to Enerolisa Martino Castro
$310,000; 371 Mission Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Tyler J Parsons to Christian Abarca
$285,000; 706 S Monterey Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by William H Beathard to Elizabeth Bernaciak
$280,000; 718 W Sunset Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Natalie Gibbs to Sohinderjit Singh
$262,000; 214 N Addison Road, Villa Park; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Daniela Strange to Fadi A R Darismaeel
$260,000; 425 N Chatham Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Nancy R Ikert to Jessica Delio
$230,000; 408 N Douglas Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Youngs Trust to Carlos Brito
$227,000; 18W100 Lowell Lane, Villa Park; Sold on July 18, 2023, by William P Shelby to Anvel Barajas
$190,000; 1500 S Ardmore Ave Unit 602, Villa Park; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Deanna Emmerich to Tory Davenport
$180,000; 32 N Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Second City Renewal LLC to Luis Cendejas
$125,000; 18W180 Buckingham Lane, Villa Park; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Mark W Koykar to Ali M Mir
Warrenville
$785,000; 28375 Davis Pkwy Unit 901, Warrenville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Chung Trust to Emerald Properties LLC
$576,000; 28W473 Main St., Warrenville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Dylan T Johnson to Graeme Quinn
$275,000; 3S377 Chestnut Court, Warrenville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Keith R Garstecki to Guillermo Ruiz
$240,000; 29W395 Candlewood Lane, Warrenville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Seth E Sterk to Leticia Pavilionyte
Wayne
$400,000; 5N530 Chambellan Lane, Wayne; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Robert L Bonardi to Mark Meenan
West Chicago
$575,000; 2344 Alamance Drive, West Chicago; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jeffrey S Wozek to Jordan Zulauf
$540,000; 1066 Amber Court, West Chicago; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Steffler Trust to Michael C Hofmeier
$530,000; 1324 Prairie Court, West Chicago; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Leon C Wirth to Nyenemo F Sanguma
$520,000; 950 Rosewood Drive, West Chicago; Sold on July 26, 2023, by James A Libby to Aaron Larimore
$500,000; 201 Amber Court, West Chicago; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Matthew J Hernboth to Mohammed W Ali
$442,500; 2577 Adelia Lane, West Chicago; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Michael Brewster to James Sobota
$420,000; 301 E National St., West Chicago; Sold on July 19, 2023, by J Scott Kimball to Michael Brucher
$305,000; 1121 Lillian Lane, West Chicago; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Robert D Heyduk to Nancy C Burick
$250,000; 614 Joliet St., West Chicago; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Tri M Tri Rudolf to Jefrey Payne
Westmont
$640,000; 425 Lindley Ave., Westmont; Sold on July 25, 2023, by William J Anderson to Jose Schmidt
$380,000; 404 N Cass Ave., Westmont; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Maktoob LLC to Jacob Males
$245,000; 212 Memory Ln Unit 1, Westmont; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Satek Trust to Michael Stafford
$237,000; 1526 Harvest Lane, Westmont; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Adrian Camacho to Jeff Zona
$206,500; 5820 Buck Court, Westmont; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Daniel J Sullivan to A Kaye Hutchison
$187,500; 924 S Lake Ct Unit 108, Westmont; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Scott T Victor to Mary Kathryn Sjoholm
$155,000; 425 W Naperville Road, Westmont; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Aspasia Patricia Manouel to Vaneet Sethi
Wheaton
$725,000; 1595 Whitman Lane, Wheaton; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Thomas C Wells to Michael T Bellah
$675,000; 1967 Richton Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Peacock Realty Inc to Charles G Mancuso
$641,000; 625 Bluegrass Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 24, 2023, by G & J Vitello Trust to Chales N Ostman
$625,000; 25W665 Coventry Court, Wheaton; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Steven L Boldt to John Vizza
$605,000; 26W255 Kiowa Lane, Wheaton; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Aubrey E Grabow to Matthew Vernon
$550,000; 1635 S Prospect St., Wheaton; Sold on July 25, 2023, by David A Cernick to Conor Awick
$510,000; 510 Campbell Court, Wheaton; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Arthur W Fedder to Matthew P Wlodarski
$450,000; 1535 Huntleigh Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Jamison Joint Trust to Langh T Thang
$417,000; 419 S Knollwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Louis A Margaglione to Samuel E King
$410,400; 1002 Webster Ave., Wheaton; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Sung Yol C Cho to Evan K Bennett
$388,000; 969 Kilkenny Dr Unit 6104, Wheaton; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Johnson Trust to Kelly Jackson
$380,000; 811 Lakeside Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Mark J Beck to James Stephen Koncz
$300,000; 1900 Gresham Cir Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Janusz Zahradnicek to Alice Elizabeth Franks
$275,000; 1932 Gresham Cir Unit A, Wheaton; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Jrw Trading LLC to Carol Gaskins
$209,000; 1520 Timber Trail, Wheaton; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Naomi Szopinski to Eduardo Guzman
$170,000; 850 S Lorraine Rd Unit 2M, Wheaton; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Kuiken Survivors Trust to Ken Albert
$170,000; 100 W Park Circle Dr Unit 2B, Wheaton; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Elaine Ralph to Salam Khatib
$170,000; 0N778 Barry Ave., Wheaton; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Sara Lazzara to Jacob Pickens
$165,500; 850 S Lorraine Rd Unit 1C, Wheaton; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Rebirth Lp to Sonya Marie Ivy Gwin
Willowbrook
$470,000; 17W036 Fern St., Willowbrook; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Attaya Trust to Alejandro Suarez Jr
$300,000; 77 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 106, Willowbrook; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Eun Jin Ham to Gloria Bahena
$237,000; 6181 Knoll Wood Rd Unit 204, Willowbrook; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kraja Management LLC to Mk & Cn Group LLC
$212,000; 6173 Knoll Lane Ct Unit 202, Willowbrook; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Csmc 2018-rpl6 Trust to Dbr Reality LLC
$180,000; 12A Kingery Quarter Unit 202, Willowbrook; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Lukasz W Kolodziej to Gerard Alexander Petrenko
$143,500; 16W575 79th St Unit 1-206, Willowbrook; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Waldemar Nowakowski to Armen Dalaliants
$122,500; 9S025 Lake Dr Unit 10-105, Willowbrook; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Noonan Trust to Mala Rao
Winfield
$553,500; 28W532 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Robert Willard Overdorf
$414,500; 1N265 Tamarack Drive, Winfield; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Allie Ravanesi to Jennifer Weith Gulla
$338,000; 0N502 Woodland Court, Winfield; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jimmie B Phillips Jr to Spencer Griffith
$238,000; 0N204 Windermere Rd Unit 2704, Winfield; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Antoinette J Ley to Gerald D Behnken
$155,000; 0S351 Wynwood Road, Winfield; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Charles R Beggs to Mark A Mockus
Wood Dale
$500,000; 366 Brookhurst Lane, Wood Dale; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Phillip Skentelbery to Utkan Senyuz
$332,000; 549 Forest Preserve Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kevin C Whitson to Caleb Hernandez
$295,000; 467 Hiawatha Trl Unit 203-2B, Wood Dale; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Sienkiewicz Trust to Michael A Soroka
$258,000; 190 S Wood Dale Rd Unit 703, Wood Dale; Sold on July 28, 2023, by William C Rehling to Andra Mckame
$250,000; 465 W Dominion Dr Unit 904, Wood Dale; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Angelo Treslo to Marcela Susa
$240,000; 370 Catalpa Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Michael A Palumbo to Netzahualcolt Ponce Popoca
$220,000; 467 Hiawatha Trl Unit 409-2C, Wood Dale; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Grage Trust to Patrick G Tuzzolo
Woodridge
$708,500; 9010 Gloucester Road, Woodridge; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Old National Bank Trustee to Rambhai Patel
$520,000; 8311 Kelly Court, Woodridge; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Steven R Herron to Stan Buskus
$449,000; 3301 Stillwell Court, Woodridge; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Redeveloped Properties LLC to Charlie Jenkins
$445,000; 8322 Kelly Court, Woodridge; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Raymond J Vicha Sr to Adam Koshiol
$391,000; 7849 Deerfield Ave., Woodridge; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Kevin A Busdeker to Madyson M Peters
$350,000; 6813 Roberts Drive, Woodridge; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Matthew S Skupien to Sarah Rhodes
$318,000; 2 Owl Court, Woodridge; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Russell Mcdermott to Diane E Wales
$275,000; 6420 Double Eagle Dr Unit 1111, Woodridge; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Martin J Igoe to Yarman Rentals LLC
$262,000; 7661 Woodridge Drive, Woodridge; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Glenn Arthur Berg to Kyle Slager
$200,000; 3018 Roberts Dr Unit 2, Woodridge; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Habit Ur Rehman to Alex Tequimila
$135,000; 2222 Country Club Dr Unit 25, Woodridge; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kehshuenn Chen to Michelle Rose Litwin
$98,500; 2287 Country Club Dr Unit 21, Woodridge; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Suresh Chiluveru
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.