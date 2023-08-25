Cook County property transfers for June 28 to July 28, 2023
Arlington Heights
$685,000; 907 W Cypress Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Piscitello Trust to Michael J Keane
$680,000; 622 S Patton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Peggy Marie Blenner to Sara Nicole Kelly
$640,000; 801 S Walnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Lynne M Hogan to Eric Przybylski
$636,000; 905 W White Oak St., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Lothery Trust to Chase Baumgarten
$632,500; 2732 N Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Craig M Swanson to Thomas Meyer
$625,000; 1607 E Campbell St., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Betty Hofinagle Trust to Timothy D Wienckowski
$567,000; 1407 S Princeton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Robin Koshy to Ellen M Kogstad Thompson
$560,000; 1503 E Fleming Dr S, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Karyn Levin to Nicole M Jara
$550,000; 2343 S Embers Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Marcus Rolle to Jessica Jane Pawleski
$510,000; 814 E Hackberry Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Gilbert Trust to Chad K Larys
$507,000; 1518 W Suffield Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Todd Cordell to Michael Murphy
$500,000; 330 S Prindle Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Karolina Irena Gerlach to Sergiy Reutenko
$500,000; 2007 N Chestnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Wazer Trust to Jaclyn Stillmaker
$480,000; 1004 W White Oak St., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Vittore Trust to Sean Keefer
$475,000; 1934 N Shenandoah Circle, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Ratigan Trust to David Richard Urbaszewski
$470,000; 914 S Arthur Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Backyard Beybees Real Estate H to Ri Properties LLC
$450,000; 1423 W Saint James Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Rachel Kennedy to Kimberly Hartnett Hamilton
$450,000; 1006 N Yale Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Lekhayim Venture LLC to Gonzalo Quintero
$427,000; 709 Kingsbury Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Kielas Trust to Eric M Rubel
$415,000; 1512 E Miner St., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2023, by David A Pope to David Lerner
$395,000; 902 N Illinois Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Sydney Leidig to Scott Lucas
$390,000; 1959 W Spring Ridge Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Theodore Benjamin to Adam S Pike
$380,000; 838 N Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jennifer L Rehak to Matthew Fagan Cassidy
$378,000; 3903 N Galesburg Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Subhash Scaria to Jolanta Wala
$345,000; 151 W Wing St Unit 302, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Michelle M Abruzzo to Peter C Miller
$345,000; 10 S Dunton Ave Unit 504, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Sheryl B Marsella to Caren M Van Dervort
$290,000; 744 W Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Thomas Hedrick to Mikhail Karpenko
$277,000; 1533 N Arlington Heights Rd Unit C, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Sara Alison Fox to Viktoriia Kachur
$260,000; 1623 W Quail Ct Unit 5, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Debra Carroll to Evelin Vushovski
$225,000; 3300 N Carriageway Dr Unit 115, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Justyna Bartnik to Karen Schless
$208,000; 3300 N Carriageway Dr Unit 308, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Michael Chun to Efrain Rodriguez
$185,000; 1515 E Central Rd Unit 162B, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Priyana Investments LLC to Michael Polhill
$180,000; 727 S Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Davinci Design Concepts Ltd to Nestor Reina
$164,000; 535 S Cleveland Ave Unit 203, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Elfar Property Investments Inc
$160,000; 1127 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 408, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Aleksic Trust to Herxhis Ceca
$25,000; 1207 S Old Wilke Rd Unit G 14-9, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Boyka Ribnishka to Lily K Jankow
Barrington
$610,000; 22035 N Harbor Road, Barrington; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Joel Zawitz to Holly Brown
$595,000; 988 Hampton Park, Barrington; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Hans Peter Riehle to James P Myers
$335,000; 26986 W Highland Road, Barrington; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Michael A Uchmanowicz to Johan Mauricio Rodriguez Ruales
Bartlett
$682,500; 403 Fairway Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Brian F Becker to David J Donofrio
$630,000; 986 Pimlico Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Douglas B Richcreek to Sahib Abo Al Aaes
$530,000; 1532 Derby Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Domenico Riccio to Michael Lurigio
$510,000; 210 Remington Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Vincent D Mckenner to Kamil Swiech
$460,000; 555 Foster Ave., Bartlett; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Harmon Trust to Bradley S Schroeder
$420,000; 678 Morning Glory Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Rosa G Barnes to Noor S Khawaja
$410,000; 822 Kent Circle, Bartlett; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Donna Lillienberg to Michelle Marie Mitchell
$385,000; 721 Gardenia Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Daniel A Aguilar to Erik Gambino
$360,000; 665 Catalpa Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Doug August to Brad W Duewel
$350,000; 1205 S Beechtree Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Kelly Ryan to Kyle Jaehrling
$335,000; 1984 Fountain Grass Circle, Bartlett; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Cory Mallory Samuelson to Kyle Forti
$322,000; 1161 Longford Road, Bartlett; Sold on July 18, 2023, by James Matthew Hobbs to Pitcho Lucunde
$320,000; 1334 Tamarack Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Dawn Auriene to Ranae G Feick
$315,000; 1048 Dartmouth Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Barbara Ovan to Rupesh N Shah
$302,000; 114 E Sherman St., Bartlett; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Robin Rodriguez to Daniel Cosgarea
$302,000; 1047 Dartmouth Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Stefanie Gineris to Paulina Rodrigurz Fuentealba
$299,000; 1309 Summersweet Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Kim Popernik to Pr Properties LLC
$268,000; 985 Stuart Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Global Xyz Services LLC
$200,000; 675 Greenfield Ct Unit C2, Bartlett; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Pauly D Properties LLC Residen to Sherali A Barot
$200,000; 190 Elizabeth Ct Unit B, Bartlett; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Pawal Tekielak to Luis Martinez Jr
$157,000; 387 Wilmington Dr Unit 101 A, Bartlett; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Roxie Kapaun to Korinne Cuciarone
Buffalo Grove
$750,000; 290 Saddle Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing L to Ajay Kumar Amruthaluri
$689,500; 2788 Whispering Oaks Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Kelly Trust to Fei Xue
$620,000; 2120 Brandywyn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Zinoviy Farberov to Dimpi Vora
$575,000; 25 E Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Xiao Ping Chen to Joseph Lasko
$540,000; 305 Lakeview Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Ranadheer Kethireddy
$535,000; 453 Thorndale Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Michelle R Hamm to Calvin Wei
$469,000; 277 Armstrong Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Chicago Asset Management LLC to Faiz Khan
$463,000; 1024 Hobson Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Sheldon B Gassel to Haimraj Parasram
$450,000; 510 Crown Point Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by John Moxley to Kanyshai Orozbek Kyzy
$430,000; 446 Thorndale Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Cherle Pritikin Rock to Jon Stevens
$425,000; 814 Old Checker Rd Unit D-4, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Donald Silvio to Bella Rubin
$400,000; 23 University Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Christine M Dudgeon to Berta Sifuentes Diaz
$387,000; 2493 Waterbury Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Ramakrishna V Yellapantula to Siva R Gangadhar Nandapuneedi
$380,000; 1552 Brandywyn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Andrii Gamskyi to Oleksyy Koshelnyk
$375,000; 620 Twisted Oak Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Weaks Trust to Brandon Jacques
$370,000; 373 Dogwood Ter Unit 373, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Yanfang Li to Xiaoying Dai
$365,000; 343 Satinwood Ct S, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Strout Trust to Nyamdorj Zorigt
$365,000; 267 Woodstone Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Delaney Trust to Sateesh Natchireddy
$350,000; 231 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Xiaolin Li to Sameer Bhutiani
$320,000; 19 Buckingham Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Jacqueline Chervets to Olga Abramtsova
$300,000; 2535 Live Oak Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Sma Development LLC to Laura Barnes
$277,000; 1097 Auburn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 27, 2023, by George Arun to Chandrashekar T Mullur
$272,000; 548 Park View Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Bonnie C Buhrke to Hella Paabus
$260,500; 1205 Ranchview Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Sara Schonberg to Aditya Vaish
$244,000; 451 Town Place Cir Unit 410, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Seoung Hee Song to Anne Singer
$215,000; 250 Lake Blvd, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Rose Family Trust to Fiend Family Trust
$211,500; 615 Saint Marys Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Mc Acquisitons LLC
$210,000; 651 Hapsfield Ln Unit 302, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Mohammed Taabish Abba to Samuel Park
$208,000; 281 E Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 26, 2023, by James Shawn Smith to Irene Kart
$200,000; 780 Weidner Rd Unit 305, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Valeriy Drovovoz to Timur Ryskin
Deer Park
$740,000; 21398 N Sumac Court, Deer Park; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Kent R Smith to Robert Deleo
$430,000; 20459 Ela Road, Deer Park; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Edmund W Kraus to Sylwester Pieklo
Des Plaines
$745,000; 2345 Eastview Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Ruza Boras to Hannah Shin
$650,000; 9348 Knight Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Kathryn Shroyer to Daniel Kim
$648,500; 625 Regency Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Jimmy Varghese to Tijo Joseph
$620,000; 119 Cornell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Edin Begic to Benjamin Ruzicka
$525,000; 287 Cornell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Joel Carreon to Ivan Brugere
$482,500; 1249 Pennsylvania Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Angela Seremetis to Umer Khan
$452,500; 311 Cornell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Dale F Grooms to Francisco Gutierrez
$439,500; 91 Ambleside Road, Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Fabian Baby
$411,000; 525 Anita St., Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Peter J Petrov to Stephen R Stephen
$410,000; 556 King Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Nicole Teti to Beata Sas
$400,000; 1196 Colfax Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Bojan Panic to Ahmed M Fathy
$385,000; 1633 S Elm St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Cheryl A Grendahl to Bridget Hofsteadter Kinard
$360,000; 754 Sanborn St Unit 196, Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Amarendra Atre to Susan C Ryder
$355,000; 9363 Clancy Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Michael Adamkiewez to Ahmad Abd Alkareem
$345,000; 1800 Stewart Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Matthew Murray to Jhony Guayara Delgado
$342,000; 900 Lee St Unit 204, Des Plaines; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Nicholas Svanascini to Megan K Vana
$335,000; 732 Hanbury Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Lisa Apolinski to Charede Angderson
$332,000; 9243 Maple Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Benjamin Mathew to Pratikkumar Patel
$319,000; 2025 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Mj Renovation LLC
$315,000; 2332 S Scott St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Gwendlyn E Anderson to Carlos G Perez
$312,000; 1318 Hazel Court, Des Plaines; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Jva Three LLC to Carlos M Calcano Jr
$284,000; 250 Brentwood Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Mj Renovation LLC
$260,000; 8829 Robin Dr Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Diana L Salas to Franka T Ankwatia
$257,000; 1425 Willow Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Daniel Tiempo to Jared Windler
$255,000; 1816 Mannheim Road, Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Mohammed Infas Rahman to Randy Concepcion
$250,000; 1600 E Thacker St Unit 211, Des Plaines; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Gregory Newman to Malina D Behrendt
$245,000; 1600 E Thacker St Unit 612, Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Darga Trust to Sean Maguire
$245,000; 1509 Center St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Ecp Lp to Fainity Group LLC
$240,000; 659 S Des Plaines River Rd Unit 6C, Des Plaines; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Grabelle 2007 Trust to Frank L Bruno
$240,000; 269 Grove Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Robert Edward Cyran to Danny Younan
$235,000; 1630 Prospect Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Stephani I Contreras to Eliana Campbell
$226,000; 206 Country Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to James Souflakis
$218,500; 190 Grove Ave Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Dzelal B Radoncic to Inga Ivaneishvili
$189,000; 650 Murray Ln Unit 318, Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Myron Kalvarovskyi to Carmen Valentin
$174,000; 940 Beau Dr Unit 312, Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Oleg V Lebedev to Natalie Widlak
$170,000; 477 Graceland Ave Unit 1G, Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Victoria Gil to Paul E Hauch
$165,000; 291 Grove Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Dennis J Chilver to Ravi K Parikh
$141,000; 8900 David Pl Unit 2H, Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Joel T Kurian
$137,000; 8901 N Western Ave Unit 407, Des Plaines; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Feliks Sherman to Anees Properties LLC
$130,000; 9205 Bumble Bee Dr Unit 108H, Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Lidia K Zlotnicki to Rene Navar
$125,000; 1113 Holiday Ln Unit 7, Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Kaeley M Klimo to Gelena Rubina
$118,500; 8936 N Parkside Ave Unit 314, Des Plaines; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Antoaneta Galabova
$115,000; 8928 Steven Dr Unit 1F, Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Daron Romanek to Daniel Felipe Ortiz
$115,000; 1107 Holiday Ln Unit 13, Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Joanna Baser to Rodney Simon
$101,500; 1107 Holiday Ln Unit 7, Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Joanna Baser to Rodney Simon
$95,000; 145 Dover Dr Unit 19, Des Plaines; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Dover Point 14519 LLC
$95,000; 1258 Brown St Unit 103, Des Plaines; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Paul R Sweat to Mary Jane Gomez
Elk Grove Village
$493,000; 447 New York Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Laura Omalley to Benjamin Kim
$435,000; 88 W Brantwood Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Walsh Trust to Najib Yousif
$431,000; 591 Walnut Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Highlander Easy Homes LLC to Brittany Edens
$420,000; 506 Yarmouth Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Bryan Garcia to Michael Jeffrey So
$375,000; 1031 Conrad Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Carollo 2019 Trust to Jade K Chapp
$335,000; 1231 Hemlock Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Pmj Properties LLC to Jose Gregorio Matos
$275,000; 274 Fleetwood Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Gail Alaimo to Kathleen A Nevera
$255,500; 122 Red Fox Ln Unit 4D, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Joseph Marie Investments LLC to Murali Krishna Alluru
$250,000; 805 Leicester Rd Unit 304, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Bartels Trust to Ruth Valentino
$215,000; 850 Wellington Ave Unit 413, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Mancho Manchev to Marta Pawelko
$190,000; 935 Elmwood Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Kathleen S Lawler to Lime 935 LLC
$182,000; 700 Perrie Dr Unit 20, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Jolanta Tricroce to Gopal K Patel
Hanover Park
$345,000; 5874 E Beverly Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Johanna C Flores to Christopher Reinhold
$325,000; 7990 Berkshire Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Leisering Trust to Nasyme B Genchev
$319,000; 5504 Cloverdale Road, Hanover Park; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Adenike Fatimah Buari to Michael Murphy
$315,000; 1196 Parkview Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Lori A Ogawa to Stephanie Jacobo
$300,000; 6801 Hickory St., Hanover Park; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Erasmo A Harnandez
$245,000; 3901 Sandpiper Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Alma Almonte to Wahid Safi
$220,000; 5632 Santa Barbara Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Joanquin Colon to Augusto R Guzman Jr
$195,000; 1319 Kingsbury Dr Unit 2, Hanover Park; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Hiral Shah to 1319 Kingsbury 2 LLC
$190,000; 6139 Kit Carson Dr Unit 6139, Hanover Park; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Enzo Tufano to Kaitlynn Deelsnyder
$167,000; 6019 Kit Carson Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Vsa Properties LLC to Staff & Associates LLC
$119,000; 1289 Court D, Hanover Park; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Douglas J Tabor
Hoffman Estates
$595,000; 1640 Bulrush Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Bilal Ahmad Bajwa to Fahrettin Covut
$590,000; 4905 Westhaven Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Paranjpe Trust to Marcus Rolle
$575,000; 1264 Hunters Rdg E, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Radha Kothapalli to Raul A Diaz
$565,000; 5640 Caribou Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Kourosh Eshman to Peter L Snieg
$515,000; 4965 Dukesberry Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jayashree Sriram to Aqhthar Ahamed Khan Faiz
$445,000; 1678 Castaway Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Viswanathan Venkatasubramanian to Devin Godzicki
$407,000; 910 Harrison Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Philip T Lando Jr to Mario Nelaj
$400,000; 1527 Fairfield Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Ashraf Beikzadeh to Alexis Arlene Adams
$380,000; 4000 Winston Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jerry Faust to Bradley Daniel Willis
$340,000; 5035 Rochester Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Thomas R Donovan to Kyla K Wietrzak
$340,000; 4565 Olmstead Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Steven J Cynor to Quinten Jedd
$340,000; 1940 Driftwood Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Shauna R Wilkins to Wadie Khaled
$320,000; 235 Maricopa Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Baltimore Salinas Jr to Amit B Thakkar
$302,000; 720 Ash Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Joseph L Anzelone to Sultan Mirza
$290,000; 325 Arizona Blvd, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Carol Antolak to Onkar Khadke
$277,500; 1443 Diamond Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Lina W Lee to Hirakkumar Chimanlal Patel
$272,000; 960 Basswood St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Sanjay Thorat to Hilal Coban
$270,000; 680 Ash Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Dawn Bellen to Exeliq Reality LLC
$250,000; 980 Rosedale Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Harry J Dooley to Amk Investments Incorp
$168,000; 1769 Sessions Walk Unit H, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Methanee Dillon to Juan J Salgado Penaloza
$143,000; 670 Hill Dr Unit 5-212, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Batmunkha Mendbayar to Himansi Dharamshi Badia
Inverness
$762,000; 778 Summer Isle Lane, Inverness; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Maul Trust to John Narve
$515,000; 214 Poteet Ave., Inverness; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Robert M Hepp to Verna Tamkin
$475,000; 234 Bradwell Road, Inverness; Sold on July 3, 2023, by James V Cappellania to Ryan J Carroll
Lake Barrington
$260,000; 746 Oak Hill Rd Unit A, Lake Barrington; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Roger Dykstra to Patricia Ann Holaday
$235,000; 587 Old Barn Rd Unit C, Lake Barrington; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Berman Trust to Richard Wachsman
Long Grove
$690,000; 3902 Clearwater Drive, Long Grove; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jung Hee Kim to Ryan S Funk
$690,000; 3272 Middlesax Drive, Long Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Rto Property LLC to Jamie Balara
$599,500; 1175 Fairview Lane, Long Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Li Zhuang to Subha Saha
Mount Prospect
$512,500; 1206 W Green Acres Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Engebretson Trust to Christine M Fernandez
$510,000; 1107 E Greenwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 30, 2023, by David A Jedd to Nathan Eisenberg
$510,000; 1100 E Barberry Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Eve Przadka to Lindsay A Villalon
$506,000; 1807 N Larch Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Samuel A Santangelo
$461,000; 306 N Marcella Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Koscak Trust to Grzegorz Abramowicz
$458,000; 107 N Horner Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Mariusz Kozakiewicz to Tommy Edwards
$405,500; 1712 N Mura Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Gail Curtan to Thomas Lorentz
$400,000; 1205 E Ardyce Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Mira Djomlija
$366,000; 1403 N Picadilly Circle, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Chris Skalski to Hardik Kritikumar Patel
$361,000; 306 S Kenilworth Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Blum Trust to Andrew Pearson
$350,000; 500 S Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Steve D Fenton
$320,000; 214 N Elm St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Aren Drehobl to Julmax Management LLC
$316,000; 908 Persimmon Ln Unit B, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 28, 2023, by First Nations Bank Trustee to Sandra M Doman
$310,000; 1304 Nutmeg Ct Unit B, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 30, 2023, by James M Barrett to Susan K Winkelman
$285,000; 15 S Pine St Unit 405A, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Kathleen L Okane to Loreen A Stone
$220,000; 120 E Highland Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Jacques Leblanc to Temitope Jolaade Kolawole Oni
$215,000; 1101 S Hunt Club Dr Unit 409, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Alex Furundzic to Maksat Salibaev
$205,000; 280 N Westgate Rd Unit 427, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Monika Marek to Sayel M Saleh
$180,000; 710 Dempster St Unit 5, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Sylwia Pacyniak to Remzi Mutaf
North Barrington
$600,000; 22 Lakeside Lane, North Barrington; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Karen K Dick to Thomas Digangi
Palatine
$740,000; 926 W Dorset Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 5, 2023, by John Burns to Steve Fekety
$631,500; 370 Oakwood Court, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Phillip D Underwood to Matteo Lobue
$585,000; 854 N Sanborn Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 6, 2023, by John F Obrien to Jennifer M Bilson
$525,000; 315 S Circle Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Janet L Hays to Alexander Panos Stavropoulos
$500,000; 132 S Plum Grove Road, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Lawrence Mchugh to Kristen A Fuentes
$425,000; 819 E Sayles Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Ana Maria Kanath to Jennifer L Rehak
$419,000; 111 S Patricia Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Anna Jankowska to Ana L Martinez Urbina
$390,000; 104 N Plum Grove Rd Unit 406, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Linda L Pozdro to Dana L Obrecht
$360,000; 151 E Daniels Road, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Maria Estrella Carrasco Ximenez to Krzysztof S Lubnicki
$350,000; 1924 N High Grove Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Charles J Schwarz to Cp Property Investments Inc
$340,000; 129 N Rose St., Palatine; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Andrew J Thome to Lynn Galizia
$337,000; 162 S Hale St., Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Equity Trust Co Ttee to Elizabeth Odonnell
$336,000; 1448 E Joan Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Aber F Brunn to Carrie Ann Rolfes
$330,000; 57 S Arlene Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Jennifer Reed to Andy Quiroz
$325,000; 917 E Morris Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Alberta A James to Rebecca Pitre
$325,000; 1107 N Claremont Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Paul Zanotti to Craig Olson
$311,000; 1049 W Sutton Court, Palatine; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Nabil Ali
$300,000; 139 N Ashland Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Elias M Serruya to Justin Neumaier
$295,000; 376 E Forest Knoll Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Patel Trust to Tricia Hehr
$282,000; 622 S Plum Grove Road, Palatine; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Antonio De Pau to Michael Mendoza
$266,000; 1384 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Marein Kryszczak to Genevieve Goelz
$240,000; 830 E Carriage Ln Unit 07, Palatine; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Evan Mosley to Kristen Chico
$238,000; 950 E Wilmette Rd Unit 405, Palatine; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Anntoinette P Viviano to Bonnie L Snow
$210,000; 1183 E Azalea Ln Unit B, Palatine; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Gancho Ganev to Jay Arun Gandhi
$200,000; 900 E Wilmette Rd Unit 119, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Loy Trust to Samantha E Lefebvre
$190,000; 113 W Brandon Ct Unit E31, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Diana M Cleveland to Rebecca Wirth
$171,500; 3000 Bayside Dr Unit 104, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Marcos Fernandez to Jayashree Nithiyanand
$169,000; 512 S Stuart Lane, Palatine; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Pospisil Trust to West Coast Property Management
$160,000; 263 S Clubhouse Dr Unit 117, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Hurley Trust to Kurt Diana
$150,000; 263 S Clubhouse Dr Unit 320, Palatine; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Vernsten Trust to Lorelei Ann Fasetti
$150,000; 1340 N Geneva Dr Unit 2B, Palatine; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Seungsup Shin to Volodymyr Steblynskyi
$135,000; 1463 N Winslowe Dr Unit 201, Palatine; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Haihong Ren
Prospect Heights
$695,000; 706 Spruce Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Athanasios Megalogiannis to Arthur Perry III
$505,000; 308 Dale Ave., Prospect Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Jordan Krula to Daniel W Block
$450,000; 901 Sherwood Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Mendoza Trust to Edward J Kenny
$430,500; 1006 N Elmhurst Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Orlando Urbina Cruz to Swarna Pradhan
$190,000; 906 E Old Willow Rd Unit 201, Prospect Heights; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jacek Pelczar to Leonida A Dela Cruz
Rolling Meadows
$531,000; 2151 Adams St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 30, 2023, by John T Kelly to Shivani Chokshi
$450,000; 4378 Wilson Ave., Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Bruce S Anderson to Jeffrehy Andrew Lombardi
$444,000; 5561 Amanda Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 30, 2023, by James G Plecki to John J Dawson Jr
$440,000; 1832 Vermont St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Gary L Francis to Allan Garraway
$430,000; 102 Mayberry Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Youling Sun to Gaurav Ray
$385,000; 107 Norwood Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Lisa Shay to Iliyan C Yochey
$350,000; 3408 Brookmeade Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 28, 2023, by John Paez to Anastasios Kokkinias
$340,000; 1 Pembroke On Duxbury, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Alexander Benisin to Steve Beraner
$330,000; 2302 Sigwalt St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Devin Godzicki to Kelli Marin
$325,000; 2505 Honeysuckle Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Jack Kim to Joseph Labeck
$325,000; 2209 Oak Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Robert G Banger Jr to Emily Nguyen
$307,000; 2301 Forest Ave., Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Kevin Medows to Alissa Medows
$275,000; 2108 Flicker Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Joni Kafka to Nicholas J Kunath
$209,000; 4524 Kings Walk Dr Unit 1B, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Brad Vermie to Niket Lalitkumar Panchal
$157,500; 2410 Algonquin Rd Unit 11, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Radostina Valerieva Apostolova to Jennifer Ann Malone
$125,000; 2404 Algonquin Rd Unit 5, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Zaccariello Trust to Miguel A Cruz
$110,000; 5600 Astor Ln Unit 308, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Peter Preston to Charles B Steward
Roselle
$568,000; 235 Schreiber Ave., Roselle; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Roger M Paveza to Joseph Angelino
$525,000; 586 Siems Circle, Roselle; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Aiello Trust to Kari M Treat
$437,500; 540 Springhill Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Celal Dogan to Sean M Henkelman
$425,000; 810 Brandywine Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Bodily Trust to Alci Gramajo
$416,000; 320 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Baiju Shah
$400,000; 516 E Turner Ave., Roselle; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Shannon Carton to Louis Smith
$329,000; 489 Waterbury Lane, Roselle; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Jeffrey S Zdenovec to Casey Kolasinski
$255,000; 462 E Woodfield Trail, Roselle; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Ernesto Fiorante
$255,000; 165 Hill St., Roselle; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Riedl Trust to Paul Wilk
$224,500; 971 Yosemite Trail, Roselle; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Sreedhar Alavala to Orbit Realty LLC
Schaumburg
$750,000; 69 Pleasant Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Aruna Krishnamoorthy to Batkholboo Batsuuri
$580,000; 207 W Beech Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Luan Hajdari to Maciej M Zielinski
$505,000; 405 Springsouth Road, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Jennifer Dee Mares to Maratbek Nurkulov
$505,000; 307 Arbor Glen Blvd, Schaumburg; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Ashish Savani to Grace Ikotun
$500,000; 2221 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Do Hoon Rhee
$480,000; 537 Norwood Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Keith C Katzenberger to Cesar F Rosales
$470,000; 1 Cheswick Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Cannyben Patel to Manmeet Singh
$460,000; 2226 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Charles K Huang
$425,500; 1418 Exmore Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Carol D Oconnor to Renata Chocianowicz
$390,000; 821 S Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Dennis Barreto to Ozgur Gezen
$382,000; 731 Brian Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Adam Pietka to Mohamed Shamaz Mammalparambu Hamza
$382,000; 326 Milan Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Jamie L Brosseit to Mariusz Jamiolkowski
$380,000; 1328 Hartmann Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Peter J Commerford to Jimmy S Cruz
$375,000; 1382 Scarboro Rd Unit 1006, Schaumburg; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Felix Rehn Gour Wuang to Ali Khan
$365,000; 800 E Woodfield Rd Unit 103, Schaumburg; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Northwest Neuropsychology Prop to Img Investments LLC
$361,000; 858 Dracut Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Marlene G Stanek to Parahat Orazmuhammedov
$344,000; 139 E Beech Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 3, 2023, by James F Whitaker III to Yunus Kucuk
$335,000; 2329 County Farm Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 5, 2023, by James E Higgins to Eunsik Kang
$331,500; 2012 Briar Hill Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Pi-chen Trust to Mohammed Abdul Quadeer
$330,000; 1418 Somerset Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Antonio Prieto to Abigail Vicente
$312,000; 1160 Regency Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Petar Sulentic to Mariah Biscan
$297,500; 1784 Nature Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Gregory Hybki to Dominic Hoijer
$280,000; 2814 Belle Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Gerald R Skapyak Sr Trust to Michael Carrete
$276,000; 2865 Meadow Ln Unit Z2, Schaumburg; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Susanne R Brown to Dumitru Revenco
$265,000; 300 Glasgow Ln Unit W2, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2023, by George Mangoriotis to Cholpon Orozalieva
$265,000; 1820 Fenwick Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Deborah Malinowski to Lissy Flores
$260,000; 897 Colony Lake Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Robert Vasquez to Muneera Unnisa
$260,000; 429 Verde Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Michael S Boress to Heather L Hollinger
$260,000; 2032 Oxford Ct Unit 4, Schaumburg; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Christopher A Gillespie to Robbie Anderson
$257,000; 1815 Largo Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Diane H Joy to Winder Sinarahua
$245,000; 2720 College Hill Cir Unit 311, Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Kirk Aebersold to Jay S Saraiya
$241,500; 125 Glenridge Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Leuthner Trust to Sparc Grp LLC; Series 2
$230,000; 267 Northbury Ct Unit D1, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Moloitis Trust to Mariola Gruba
$229,000; 205 Nantucket Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Darlene Cecchi to Leann Marie Kauffmann
$225,000; 98 Marble Hill Ct Unit D1, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Thomas Sobeski to Matthew R Shadel
$224,000; 137 White Oak Ct Unit 6, Schaumburg; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Gantsetseg Chuluungerel to Munkhjargal Sereenen
$216,000; 625 Whalom Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Joseph K Wadas to Grace J Park
$209,500; 1520 Commodore Ln Unit 7, Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Xionghai Tu to Minrong Song
$205,000; 267 Northbury Ct Unit C2, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Mark Dobner to Barbara Fiuk
$200,000; 723 Sunfish Pt, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Amerish M Majithia to Alex Bennes
$180,000; 116 Mullingar Ct Unit 1D, Schaumburg; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Amela Bego to Nicole Hoellerer
$164,000; 718 Tullamore Ct Unit 1A, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Pradip Patel to Nisha Hasan
$147,000; 220 S Roselle Rd Unit 406, Schaumburg; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Gordon F Broich to Sergey Drobau
South Barrington
$500,000; 59 Witt Road, South Barrington; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Steven Baldwin to Kevin Campbell
Streamwood
$507,500; 160 Rosewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Noraellen Jacobson to Espen Zachrisen
$420,000; 133 Buckskin Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Arpen N Shah to Imran Khan
$400,000; 337 Somerset Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Alexandre Carvalho to Julio Torres
$375,000; 1394 Laurel Oaks Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Carl E Shogren to Matthew J Roberts
$346,500; 99 Stonegate Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Wayne K Chaney to Laura C Desai
$334,000; 632 Hayward Ave., Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Feezan Iqbal
$325,000; 510 Southwood Circle, Streamwood; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Peter G Ziegler to Bryon Bauer
$300,000; 16 Colonial Court, Streamwood; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Patricia Lacroix to Emmanuel Edmonds
$295,000; 274 Whitewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Melanie N Plotke to Raymond Rogers
$295,000; 265 Whitewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Jody A Fournier to Premlata Kapadia
$295,000; 200 S Park Blvd, Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Jaime Mejia Garcia to Omar Amezquita
$292,000; 700 Stowell Ave., Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Michael T Sikora to Maria G Salas
$285,000; 20 Monarch Drive, Streamwood; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Edward Domanowski to Anthony N Palazzolo
$282,000; 267 Juniper Circle, Streamwood; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Chicagoland Property Advisers to Marcin Danilowski
$267,000; 222 E Streamwood Blvd, Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Packard Trust to Catalino Torres Cobos
$267,000; 1 Oak Meadow Court, Streamwood; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Cynthia A Gliniewicz to Qianyao Wen
$258,000; 1920 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Vincent Loverde to Marley Johnson
$252,500; 812 Sumac Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Danny E Simmons to Maria F Johnson
$225,000; 65 Adams Ct Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Peggy Hogan to Martha E Rychel
$225,000; 40 Fallstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Timothy A Traznik to Grandview Capital LLC
$218,000; 108 Center Road, Streamwood; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Kevin L Molbek to Stephanie Biedron
$200,000; 1523 W Schaumburg Road, Streamwood; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Marrocco Trust to Carlos Aragon
$193,500; 806 Post Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to Vesole Real Estate Ii LLC
$190,000; 1209 Alexander Ave., Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Radian Guaranty Inc to Leszek W Grosicki
$23,500; 1924 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Hbz Inc to Premiere Management Group LLC
Wheeling
$450,000; 520 Russell St., Wheeling; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Ryan K Colgazier to Emanuel Jimenez
$440,000; 952 Pear Tree Lane, Wheeling; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Geralyn M Wrezel to Mary Kalikas
$440,000; 10 Meyerson Way, Wheeling; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Felix F Licciardi Trust to Benjamin Mathew
$389,000; 633 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Arnold Boron to Sung Soo Han
$335,000; 1419 Chippewa Trail, Wheeling; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Irina Karpilovsky to Peter Grzebicki
$300,000; 330 Wheeling Ave., Wheeling; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Korecky Enterprises Inc to Michael T Sedin
$299,000; 640 Mchenry Rd Unit 203, Wheeling; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Youheni Hraichonak
$264,000; 416 Arrow Trail, Wheeling; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Omar Arrez to Edwin A Akotuah
$260,000; 665 Dorset Court, Wheeling; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Rosalba Inbrogno to Pavlo Tsikhovliaz
$245,000; 274 Fletcher Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Gould Trust to Romana Pablo Celaya
$130,000; 1152 Middlebury Ln Unit B2, Wheeling; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Andrew G Whitt to Sheilah S Siegal
$85,000; 715 Longtree Drive, Wheeling; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Gheorghe N Bogdan to Gheorghe N Bogdan
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.