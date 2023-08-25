Cook County property transfers for June 28 to July 28, 2023

Arlington Heights

$685,000; 907 W Cypress Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Piscitello Trust to Michael J Keane

$680,000; 622 S Patton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Peggy Marie Blenner to Sara Nicole Kelly

$640,000; 801 S Walnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Lynne M Hogan to Eric Przybylski

$636,000; 905 W White Oak St., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Lothery Trust to Chase Baumgarten

$632,500; 2732 N Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Craig M Swanson to Thomas Meyer

$625,000; 1607 E Campbell St., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Betty Hofinagle Trust to Timothy D Wienckowski

$567,000; 1407 S Princeton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Robin Koshy to Ellen M Kogstad Thompson

$560,000; 1503 E Fleming Dr S, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Karyn Levin to Nicole M Jara

$550,000; 2343 S Embers Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Marcus Rolle to Jessica Jane Pawleski

$510,000; 814 E Hackberry Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Gilbert Trust to Chad K Larys

$507,000; 1518 W Suffield Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Todd Cordell to Michael Murphy

$500,000; 330 S Prindle Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Karolina Irena Gerlach to Sergiy Reutenko

$500,000; 2007 N Chestnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Wazer Trust to Jaclyn Stillmaker

$480,000; 1004 W White Oak St., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Vittore Trust to Sean Keefer

$475,000; 1934 N Shenandoah Circle, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Ratigan Trust to David Richard Urbaszewski

$470,000; 914 S Arthur Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Backyard Beybees Real Estate H to Ri Properties LLC

$450,000; 1423 W Saint James Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Rachel Kennedy to Kimberly Hartnett Hamilton

$450,000; 1006 N Yale Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Lekhayim Venture LLC to Gonzalo Quintero

$427,000; 709 Kingsbury Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Kielas Trust to Eric M Rubel

$415,000; 1512 E Miner St., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2023, by David A Pope to David Lerner

$395,000; 902 N Illinois Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Sydney Leidig to Scott Lucas

$390,000; 1959 W Spring Ridge Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Theodore Benjamin to Adam S Pike

$380,000; 838 N Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jennifer L Rehak to Matthew Fagan Cassidy

$378,000; 3903 N Galesburg Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Subhash Scaria to Jolanta Wala

$345,000; 151 W Wing St Unit 302, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Michelle M Abruzzo to Peter C Miller

$345,000; 10 S Dunton Ave Unit 504, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Sheryl B Marsella to Caren M Van Dervort

$290,000; 744 W Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Thomas Hedrick to Mikhail Karpenko

$277,000; 1533 N Arlington Heights Rd Unit C, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Sara Alison Fox to Viktoriia Kachur

$260,000; 1623 W Quail Ct Unit 5, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Debra Carroll to Evelin Vushovski

$225,000; 3300 N Carriageway Dr Unit 115, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Justyna Bartnik to Karen Schless

$208,000; 3300 N Carriageway Dr Unit 308, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Michael Chun to Efrain Rodriguez

$185,000; 1515 E Central Rd Unit 162B, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Priyana Investments LLC to Michael Polhill

$180,000; 727 S Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Davinci Design Concepts Ltd to Nestor Reina

$164,000; 535 S Cleveland Ave Unit 203, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Elfar Property Investments Inc

$160,000; 1127 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 408, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Aleksic Trust to Herxhis Ceca

$25,000; 1207 S Old Wilke Rd Unit G 14-9, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Boyka Ribnishka to Lily K Jankow

Barrington

$610,000; 22035 N Harbor Road, Barrington; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Joel Zawitz to Holly Brown

$595,000; 988 Hampton Park, Barrington; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Hans Peter Riehle to James P Myers

$335,000; 26986 W Highland Road, Barrington; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Michael A Uchmanowicz to Johan Mauricio Rodriguez Ruales

Bartlett

$682,500; 403 Fairway Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Brian F Becker to David J Donofrio

$630,000; 986 Pimlico Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Douglas B Richcreek to Sahib Abo Al Aaes

$530,000; 1532 Derby Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Domenico Riccio to Michael Lurigio

$510,000; 210 Remington Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Vincent D Mckenner to Kamil Swiech

$460,000; 555 Foster Ave., Bartlett; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Harmon Trust to Bradley S Schroeder

$420,000; 678 Morning Glory Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Rosa G Barnes to Noor S Khawaja

$410,000; 822 Kent Circle, Bartlett; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Donna Lillienberg to Michelle Marie Mitchell

$385,000; 721 Gardenia Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Daniel A Aguilar to Erik Gambino

$360,000; 665 Catalpa Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Doug August to Brad W Duewel

$350,000; 1205 S Beechtree Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Kelly Ryan to Kyle Jaehrling

$335,000; 1984 Fountain Grass Circle, Bartlett; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Cory Mallory Samuelson to Kyle Forti

$322,000; 1161 Longford Road, Bartlett; Sold on July 18, 2023, by James Matthew Hobbs to Pitcho Lucunde

$320,000; 1334 Tamarack Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Dawn Auriene to Ranae G Feick

$315,000; 1048 Dartmouth Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Barbara Ovan to Rupesh N Shah

$302,000; 114 E Sherman St., Bartlett; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Robin Rodriguez to Daniel Cosgarea

$302,000; 1047 Dartmouth Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Stefanie Gineris to Paulina Rodrigurz Fuentealba

$299,000; 1309 Summersweet Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Kim Popernik to Pr Properties LLC

$268,000; 985 Stuart Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Global Xyz Services LLC

$200,000; 675 Greenfield Ct Unit C2, Bartlett; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Pauly D Properties LLC Residen to Sherali A Barot

$200,000; 190 Elizabeth Ct Unit B, Bartlett; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Pawal Tekielak to Luis Martinez Jr

$157,000; 387 Wilmington Dr Unit 101 A, Bartlett; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Roxie Kapaun to Korinne Cuciarone

Buffalo Grove

$750,000; 290 Saddle Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing L to Ajay Kumar Amruthaluri

$689,500; 2788 Whispering Oaks Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Kelly Trust to Fei Xue

$620,000; 2120 Brandywyn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Zinoviy Farberov to Dimpi Vora

$575,000; 25 E Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Xiao Ping Chen to Joseph Lasko

$540,000; 305 Lakeview Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Ranadheer Kethireddy

$535,000; 453 Thorndale Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Michelle R Hamm to Calvin Wei

$469,000; 277 Armstrong Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Chicago Asset Management LLC to Faiz Khan

$463,000; 1024 Hobson Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Sheldon B Gassel to Haimraj Parasram

$450,000; 510 Crown Point Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by John Moxley to Kanyshai Orozbek Kyzy

$430,000; 446 Thorndale Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Cherle Pritikin Rock to Jon Stevens

$425,000; 814 Old Checker Rd Unit D-4, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Donald Silvio to Bella Rubin

$400,000; 23 University Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Christine M Dudgeon to Berta Sifuentes Diaz

$387,000; 2493 Waterbury Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Ramakrishna V Yellapantula to Siva R Gangadhar Nandapuneedi

$380,000; 1552 Brandywyn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Andrii Gamskyi to Oleksyy Koshelnyk

$375,000; 620 Twisted Oak Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Weaks Trust to Brandon Jacques

$370,000; 373 Dogwood Ter Unit 373, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Yanfang Li to Xiaoying Dai

$365,000; 343 Satinwood Ct S, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Strout Trust to Nyamdorj Zorigt

$365,000; 267 Woodstone Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Delaney Trust to Sateesh Natchireddy

$350,000; 231 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Xiaolin Li to Sameer Bhutiani

$320,000; 19 Buckingham Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Jacqueline Chervets to Olga Abramtsova

$300,000; 2535 Live Oak Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Sma Development LLC to Laura Barnes

$277,000; 1097 Auburn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 27, 2023, by George Arun to Chandrashekar T Mullur

$272,000; 548 Park View Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Bonnie C Buhrke to Hella Paabus

$260,500; 1205 Ranchview Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Sara Schonberg to Aditya Vaish

$244,000; 451 Town Place Cir Unit 410, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Seoung Hee Song to Anne Singer

$215,000; 250 Lake Blvd, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Rose Family Trust to Fiend Family Trust

$211,500; 615 Saint Marys Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Mc Acquisitons LLC

$210,000; 651 Hapsfield Ln Unit 302, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Mohammed Taabish Abba to Samuel Park

$208,000; 281 E Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 26, 2023, by James Shawn Smith to Irene Kart

$200,000; 780 Weidner Rd Unit 305, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Valeriy Drovovoz to Timur Ryskin

Deer Park

$740,000; 21398 N Sumac Court, Deer Park; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Kent R Smith to Robert Deleo

$430,000; 20459 Ela Road, Deer Park; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Edmund W Kraus to Sylwester Pieklo

Des Plaines

$745,000; 2345 Eastview Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Ruza Boras to Hannah Shin

$650,000; 9348 Knight Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Kathryn Shroyer to Daniel Kim

$648,500; 625 Regency Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Jimmy Varghese to Tijo Joseph

$620,000; 119 Cornell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Edin Begic to Benjamin Ruzicka

$525,000; 287 Cornell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Joel Carreon to Ivan Brugere

$482,500; 1249 Pennsylvania Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Angela Seremetis to Umer Khan

$452,500; 311 Cornell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Dale F Grooms to Francisco Gutierrez

$439,500; 91 Ambleside Road, Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Fabian Baby

$411,000; 525 Anita St., Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Peter J Petrov to Stephen R Stephen

$410,000; 556 King Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Nicole Teti to Beata Sas

$400,000; 1196 Colfax Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Bojan Panic to Ahmed M Fathy

$385,000; 1633 S Elm St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Cheryl A Grendahl to Bridget Hofsteadter Kinard

$360,000; 754 Sanborn St Unit 196, Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Amarendra Atre to Susan C Ryder

$355,000; 9363 Clancy Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Michael Adamkiewez to Ahmad Abd Alkareem

$345,000; 1800 Stewart Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Matthew Murray to Jhony Guayara Delgado

$342,000; 900 Lee St Unit 204, Des Plaines; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Nicholas Svanascini to Megan K Vana

$335,000; 732 Hanbury Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Lisa Apolinski to Charede Angderson

$332,000; 9243 Maple Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Benjamin Mathew to Pratikkumar Patel

$319,000; 2025 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Mj Renovation LLC

$315,000; 2332 S Scott St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Gwendlyn E Anderson to Carlos G Perez

$312,000; 1318 Hazel Court, Des Plaines; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Jva Three LLC to Carlos M Calcano Jr

$284,000; 250 Brentwood Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Mj Renovation LLC

$260,000; 8829 Robin Dr Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Diana L Salas to Franka T Ankwatia

$257,000; 1425 Willow Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Daniel Tiempo to Jared Windler

$255,000; 1816 Mannheim Road, Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Mohammed Infas Rahman to Randy Concepcion

$250,000; 1600 E Thacker St Unit 211, Des Plaines; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Gregory Newman to Malina D Behrendt

$245,000; 1600 E Thacker St Unit 612, Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Darga Trust to Sean Maguire

$245,000; 1509 Center St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Ecp Lp to Fainity Group LLC

$240,000; 659 S Des Plaines River Rd Unit 6C, Des Plaines; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Grabelle 2007 Trust to Frank L Bruno

$240,000; 269 Grove Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Robert Edward Cyran to Danny Younan

$235,000; 1630 Prospect Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Stephani I Contreras to Eliana Campbell

$226,000; 206 Country Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to James Souflakis

$218,500; 190 Grove Ave Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Dzelal B Radoncic to Inga Ivaneishvili

$189,000; 650 Murray Ln Unit 318, Des Plaines; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Myron Kalvarovskyi to Carmen Valentin

$174,000; 940 Beau Dr Unit 312, Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Oleg V Lebedev to Natalie Widlak

$170,000; 477 Graceland Ave Unit 1G, Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Victoria Gil to Paul E Hauch

$165,000; 291 Grove Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Dennis J Chilver to Ravi K Parikh

$141,000; 8900 David Pl Unit 2H, Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Joel T Kurian

$137,000; 8901 N Western Ave Unit 407, Des Plaines; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Feliks Sherman to Anees Properties LLC

$130,000; 9205 Bumble Bee Dr Unit 108H, Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Lidia K Zlotnicki to Rene Navar

$125,000; 1113 Holiday Ln Unit 7, Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Kaeley M Klimo to Gelena Rubina

$118,500; 8936 N Parkside Ave Unit 314, Des Plaines; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Antoaneta Galabova

$115,000; 8928 Steven Dr Unit 1F, Des Plaines; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Daron Romanek to Daniel Felipe Ortiz

$115,000; 1107 Holiday Ln Unit 13, Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Joanna Baser to Rodney Simon

$101,500; 1107 Holiday Ln Unit 7, Des Plaines; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Joanna Baser to Rodney Simon

$95,000; 145 Dover Dr Unit 19, Des Plaines; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Dover Point 14519 LLC

$95,000; 1258 Brown St Unit 103, Des Plaines; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Paul R Sweat to Mary Jane Gomez

Elk Grove Village

$493,000; 447 New York Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Laura Omalley to Benjamin Kim

$435,000; 88 W Brantwood Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Walsh Trust to Najib Yousif

$431,000; 591 Walnut Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Highlander Easy Homes LLC to Brittany Edens

$420,000; 506 Yarmouth Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Bryan Garcia to Michael Jeffrey So

$375,000; 1031 Conrad Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Carollo 2019 Trust to Jade K Chapp

$335,000; 1231 Hemlock Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Pmj Properties LLC to Jose Gregorio Matos

$275,000; 274 Fleetwood Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Gail Alaimo to Kathleen A Nevera

$255,500; 122 Red Fox Ln Unit 4D, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Joseph Marie Investments LLC to Murali Krishna Alluru

$250,000; 805 Leicester Rd Unit 304, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Bartels Trust to Ruth Valentino

$215,000; 850 Wellington Ave Unit 413, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Mancho Manchev to Marta Pawelko

$190,000; 935 Elmwood Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Kathleen S Lawler to Lime 935 LLC

$182,000; 700 Perrie Dr Unit 20, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Jolanta Tricroce to Gopal K Patel

Hanover Park

$345,000; 5874 E Beverly Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Johanna C Flores to Christopher Reinhold

$325,000; 7990 Berkshire Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Leisering Trust to Nasyme B Genchev

$319,000; 5504 Cloverdale Road, Hanover Park; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Adenike Fatimah Buari to Michael Murphy

$315,000; 1196 Parkview Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Lori A Ogawa to Stephanie Jacobo

$300,000; 6801 Hickory St., Hanover Park; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Erasmo A Harnandez

$245,000; 3901 Sandpiper Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Alma Almonte to Wahid Safi

$220,000; 5632 Santa Barbara Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Joanquin Colon to Augusto R Guzman Jr

$195,000; 1319 Kingsbury Dr Unit 2, Hanover Park; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Hiral Shah to 1319 Kingsbury 2 LLC

$190,000; 6139 Kit Carson Dr Unit 6139, Hanover Park; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Enzo Tufano to Kaitlynn Deelsnyder

$167,000; 6019 Kit Carson Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Vsa Properties LLC to Staff & Associates LLC

$119,000; 1289 Court D, Hanover Park; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Douglas J Tabor

Hoffman Estates

$595,000; 1640 Bulrush Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Bilal Ahmad Bajwa to Fahrettin Covut

$590,000; 4905 Westhaven Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Paranjpe Trust to Marcus Rolle

$575,000; 1264 Hunters Rdg E, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Radha Kothapalli to Raul A Diaz

$565,000; 5640 Caribou Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Kourosh Eshman to Peter L Snieg

$515,000; 4965 Dukesberry Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jayashree Sriram to Aqhthar Ahamed Khan Faiz

$445,000; 1678 Castaway Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Viswanathan Venkatasubramanian to Devin Godzicki

$407,000; 910 Harrison Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Philip T Lando Jr to Mario Nelaj

$400,000; 1527 Fairfield Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Ashraf Beikzadeh to Alexis Arlene Adams

$380,000; 4000 Winston Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jerry Faust to Bradley Daniel Willis

$340,000; 5035 Rochester Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Thomas R Donovan to Kyla K Wietrzak

$340,000; 4565 Olmstead Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Steven J Cynor to Quinten Jedd

$340,000; 1940 Driftwood Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Shauna R Wilkins to Wadie Khaled

$320,000; 235 Maricopa Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Baltimore Salinas Jr to Amit B Thakkar

$302,000; 720 Ash Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Joseph L Anzelone to Sultan Mirza

$290,000; 325 Arizona Blvd, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Carol Antolak to Onkar Khadke

$277,500; 1443 Diamond Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Lina W Lee to Hirakkumar Chimanlal Patel

$272,000; 960 Basswood St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Sanjay Thorat to Hilal Coban

$270,000; 680 Ash Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Dawn Bellen to Exeliq Reality LLC

$250,000; 980 Rosedale Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Harry J Dooley to Amk Investments Incorp

$168,000; 1769 Sessions Walk Unit H, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Methanee Dillon to Juan J Salgado Penaloza

$143,000; 670 Hill Dr Unit 5-212, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Batmunkha Mendbayar to Himansi Dharamshi Badia

Inverness

$762,000; 778 Summer Isle Lane, Inverness; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Maul Trust to John Narve

$515,000; 214 Poteet Ave., Inverness; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Robert M Hepp to Verna Tamkin

$475,000; 234 Bradwell Road, Inverness; Sold on July 3, 2023, by James V Cappellania to Ryan J Carroll

Lake Barrington

$260,000; 746 Oak Hill Rd Unit A, Lake Barrington; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Roger Dykstra to Patricia Ann Holaday

$235,000; 587 Old Barn Rd Unit C, Lake Barrington; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Berman Trust to Richard Wachsman

Long Grove

$690,000; 3902 Clearwater Drive, Long Grove; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jung Hee Kim to Ryan S Funk

$690,000; 3272 Middlesax Drive, Long Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Rto Property LLC to Jamie Balara

$599,500; 1175 Fairview Lane, Long Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Li Zhuang to Subha Saha

Mount Prospect

$512,500; 1206 W Green Acres Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Engebretson Trust to Christine M Fernandez

$510,000; 1107 E Greenwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 30, 2023, by David A Jedd to Nathan Eisenberg

$510,000; 1100 E Barberry Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Eve Przadka to Lindsay A Villalon

$506,000; 1807 N Larch Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Samuel A Santangelo

$461,000; 306 N Marcella Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Koscak Trust to Grzegorz Abramowicz

$458,000; 107 N Horner Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Mariusz Kozakiewicz to Tommy Edwards

$405,500; 1712 N Mura Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Gail Curtan to Thomas Lorentz

$400,000; 1205 E Ardyce Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Mira Djomlija

$366,000; 1403 N Picadilly Circle, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Chris Skalski to Hardik Kritikumar Patel

$361,000; 306 S Kenilworth Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Blum Trust to Andrew Pearson

$350,000; 500 S Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Steve D Fenton

$320,000; 214 N Elm St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Aren Drehobl to Julmax Management LLC

$316,000; 908 Persimmon Ln Unit B, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 28, 2023, by First Nations Bank Trustee to Sandra M Doman

$310,000; 1304 Nutmeg Ct Unit B, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 30, 2023, by James M Barrett to Susan K Winkelman

$285,000; 15 S Pine St Unit 405A, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Kathleen L Okane to Loreen A Stone

$220,000; 120 E Highland Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Jacques Leblanc to Temitope Jolaade Kolawole Oni

$215,000; 1101 S Hunt Club Dr Unit 409, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Alex Furundzic to Maksat Salibaev

$205,000; 280 N Westgate Rd Unit 427, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Monika Marek to Sayel M Saleh

$180,000; 710 Dempster St Unit 5, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Sylwia Pacyniak to Remzi Mutaf

North Barrington

$600,000; 22 Lakeside Lane, North Barrington; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Karen K Dick to Thomas Digangi

Palatine

$740,000; 926 W Dorset Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 5, 2023, by John Burns to Steve Fekety

$631,500; 370 Oakwood Court, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Phillip D Underwood to Matteo Lobue

$585,000; 854 N Sanborn Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 6, 2023, by John F Obrien to Jennifer M Bilson

$525,000; 315 S Circle Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Janet L Hays to Alexander Panos Stavropoulos

$500,000; 132 S Plum Grove Road, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Lawrence Mchugh to Kristen A Fuentes

$425,000; 819 E Sayles Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Ana Maria Kanath to Jennifer L Rehak

$419,000; 111 S Patricia Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Anna Jankowska to Ana L Martinez Urbina

$390,000; 104 N Plum Grove Rd Unit 406, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Linda L Pozdro to Dana L Obrecht

$360,000; 151 E Daniels Road, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Maria Estrella Carrasco Ximenez to Krzysztof S Lubnicki

$350,000; 1924 N High Grove Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Charles J Schwarz to Cp Property Investments Inc

$340,000; 129 N Rose St., Palatine; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Andrew J Thome to Lynn Galizia

$337,000; 162 S Hale St., Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Equity Trust Co Ttee to Elizabeth Odonnell

$336,000; 1448 E Joan Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Aber F Brunn to Carrie Ann Rolfes

$330,000; 57 S Arlene Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Jennifer Reed to Andy Quiroz

$325,000; 917 E Morris Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Alberta A James to Rebecca Pitre

$325,000; 1107 N Claremont Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Paul Zanotti to Craig Olson

$311,000; 1049 W Sutton Court, Palatine; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Nabil Ali

$300,000; 139 N Ashland Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Elias M Serruya to Justin Neumaier

$295,000; 376 E Forest Knoll Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Patel Trust to Tricia Hehr

$282,000; 622 S Plum Grove Road, Palatine; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Antonio De Pau to Michael Mendoza

$266,000; 1384 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Marein Kryszczak to Genevieve Goelz

$240,000; 830 E Carriage Ln Unit 07, Palatine; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Evan Mosley to Kristen Chico

$238,000; 950 E Wilmette Rd Unit 405, Palatine; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Anntoinette P Viviano to Bonnie L Snow

$210,000; 1183 E Azalea Ln Unit B, Palatine; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Gancho Ganev to Jay Arun Gandhi

$200,000; 900 E Wilmette Rd Unit 119, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Loy Trust to Samantha E Lefebvre

$190,000; 113 W Brandon Ct Unit E31, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Diana M Cleveland to Rebecca Wirth

$171,500; 3000 Bayside Dr Unit 104, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Marcos Fernandez to Jayashree Nithiyanand

$169,000; 512 S Stuart Lane, Palatine; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Pospisil Trust to West Coast Property Management

$160,000; 263 S Clubhouse Dr Unit 117, Palatine; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Hurley Trust to Kurt Diana

$150,000; 263 S Clubhouse Dr Unit 320, Palatine; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Vernsten Trust to Lorelei Ann Fasetti

$150,000; 1340 N Geneva Dr Unit 2B, Palatine; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Seungsup Shin to Volodymyr Steblynskyi

$135,000; 1463 N Winslowe Dr Unit 201, Palatine; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Haihong Ren

Prospect Heights

$695,000; 706 Spruce Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Athanasios Megalogiannis to Arthur Perry III

$505,000; 308 Dale Ave., Prospect Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Jordan Krula to Daniel W Block

$450,000; 901 Sherwood Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Mendoza Trust to Edward J Kenny

$430,500; 1006 N Elmhurst Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Orlando Urbina Cruz to Swarna Pradhan

$190,000; 906 E Old Willow Rd Unit 201, Prospect Heights; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jacek Pelczar to Leonida A Dela Cruz

Rolling Meadows

$531,000; 2151 Adams St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 30, 2023, by John T Kelly to Shivani Chokshi

$450,000; 4378 Wilson Ave., Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Bruce S Anderson to Jeffrehy Andrew Lombardi

$444,000; 5561 Amanda Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 30, 2023, by James G Plecki to John J Dawson Jr

$440,000; 1832 Vermont St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Gary L Francis to Allan Garraway

$430,000; 102 Mayberry Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Youling Sun to Gaurav Ray

$385,000; 107 Norwood Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Lisa Shay to Iliyan C Yochey

$350,000; 3408 Brookmeade Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 28, 2023, by John Paez to Anastasios Kokkinias

$340,000; 1 Pembroke On Duxbury, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Alexander Benisin to Steve Beraner

$330,000; 2302 Sigwalt St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Devin Godzicki to Kelli Marin

$325,000; 2505 Honeysuckle Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Jack Kim to Joseph Labeck

$325,000; 2209 Oak Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Robert G Banger Jr to Emily Nguyen

$307,000; 2301 Forest Ave., Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Kevin Medows to Alissa Medows

$275,000; 2108 Flicker Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Joni Kafka to Nicholas J Kunath

$209,000; 4524 Kings Walk Dr Unit 1B, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Brad Vermie to Niket Lalitkumar Panchal

$157,500; 2410 Algonquin Rd Unit 11, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Radostina Valerieva Apostolova to Jennifer Ann Malone

$125,000; 2404 Algonquin Rd Unit 5, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Zaccariello Trust to Miguel A Cruz

$110,000; 5600 Astor Ln Unit 308, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Peter Preston to Charles B Steward

Roselle

$568,000; 235 Schreiber Ave., Roselle; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Roger M Paveza to Joseph Angelino

$525,000; 586 Siems Circle, Roselle; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Aiello Trust to Kari M Treat

$437,500; 540 Springhill Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Celal Dogan to Sean M Henkelman

$425,000; 810 Brandywine Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Bodily Trust to Alci Gramajo

$416,000; 320 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Baiju Shah

$400,000; 516 E Turner Ave., Roselle; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Shannon Carton to Louis Smith

$329,000; 489 Waterbury Lane, Roselle; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Jeffrey S Zdenovec to Casey Kolasinski

$255,000; 462 E Woodfield Trail, Roselle; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Ernesto Fiorante

$255,000; 165 Hill St., Roselle; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Riedl Trust to Paul Wilk

$224,500; 971 Yosemite Trail, Roselle; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Sreedhar Alavala to Orbit Realty LLC

Schaumburg

$750,000; 69 Pleasant Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Aruna Krishnamoorthy to Batkholboo Batsuuri

$580,000; 207 W Beech Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Luan Hajdari to Maciej M Zielinski

$505,000; 405 Springsouth Road, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Jennifer Dee Mares to Maratbek Nurkulov

$505,000; 307 Arbor Glen Blvd, Schaumburg; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Ashish Savani to Grace Ikotun

$500,000; 2221 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Do Hoon Rhee

$480,000; 537 Norwood Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Keith C Katzenberger to Cesar F Rosales

$470,000; 1 Cheswick Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Cannyben Patel to Manmeet Singh

$460,000; 2226 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Charles K Huang

$425,500; 1418 Exmore Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Carol D Oconnor to Renata Chocianowicz

$390,000; 821 S Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Dennis Barreto to Ozgur Gezen

$382,000; 731 Brian Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Adam Pietka to Mohamed Shamaz Mammalparambu Hamza

$382,000; 326 Milan Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Jamie L Brosseit to Mariusz Jamiolkowski

$380,000; 1328 Hartmann Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Peter J Commerford to Jimmy S Cruz

$375,000; 1382 Scarboro Rd Unit 1006, Schaumburg; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Felix Rehn Gour Wuang to Ali Khan

$365,000; 800 E Woodfield Rd Unit 103, Schaumburg; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Northwest Neuropsychology Prop to Img Investments LLC

$361,000; 858 Dracut Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Marlene G Stanek to Parahat Orazmuhammedov

$344,000; 139 E Beech Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 3, 2023, by James F Whitaker III to Yunus Kucuk

$335,000; 2329 County Farm Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 5, 2023, by James E Higgins to Eunsik Kang

$331,500; 2012 Briar Hill Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Pi-chen Trust to Mohammed Abdul Quadeer

$330,000; 1418 Somerset Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Antonio Prieto to Abigail Vicente

$312,000; 1160 Regency Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Petar Sulentic to Mariah Biscan

$297,500; 1784 Nature Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Gregory Hybki to Dominic Hoijer

$280,000; 2814 Belle Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Gerald R Skapyak Sr Trust to Michael Carrete

$276,000; 2865 Meadow Ln Unit Z2, Schaumburg; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Susanne R Brown to Dumitru Revenco

$265,000; 300 Glasgow Ln Unit W2, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2023, by George Mangoriotis to Cholpon Orozalieva

$265,000; 1820 Fenwick Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Deborah Malinowski to Lissy Flores

$260,000; 897 Colony Lake Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Robert Vasquez to Muneera Unnisa

$260,000; 429 Verde Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Michael S Boress to Heather L Hollinger

$260,000; 2032 Oxford Ct Unit 4, Schaumburg; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Christopher A Gillespie to Robbie Anderson

$257,000; 1815 Largo Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Diane H Joy to Winder Sinarahua

$245,000; 2720 College Hill Cir Unit 311, Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Kirk Aebersold to Jay S Saraiya

$241,500; 125 Glenridge Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Leuthner Trust to Sparc Grp LLC; Series 2

$230,000; 267 Northbury Ct Unit D1, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Moloitis Trust to Mariola Gruba

$229,000; 205 Nantucket Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Darlene Cecchi to Leann Marie Kauffmann

$225,000; 98 Marble Hill Ct Unit D1, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Thomas Sobeski to Matthew R Shadel

$224,000; 137 White Oak Ct Unit 6, Schaumburg; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Gantsetseg Chuluungerel to Munkhjargal Sereenen

$216,000; 625 Whalom Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Joseph K Wadas to Grace J Park

$209,500; 1520 Commodore Ln Unit 7, Schaumburg; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Xionghai Tu to Minrong Song

$205,000; 267 Northbury Ct Unit C2, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Mark Dobner to Barbara Fiuk

$200,000; 723 Sunfish Pt, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Amerish M Majithia to Alex Bennes

$180,000; 116 Mullingar Ct Unit 1D, Schaumburg; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Amela Bego to Nicole Hoellerer

$164,000; 718 Tullamore Ct Unit 1A, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Pradip Patel to Nisha Hasan

$147,000; 220 S Roselle Rd Unit 406, Schaumburg; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Gordon F Broich to Sergey Drobau

South Barrington

$500,000; 59 Witt Road, South Barrington; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Steven Baldwin to Kevin Campbell

Streamwood

$507,500; 160 Rosewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Noraellen Jacobson to Espen Zachrisen

$420,000; 133 Buckskin Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Arpen N Shah to Imran Khan

$400,000; 337 Somerset Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Alexandre Carvalho to Julio Torres

$375,000; 1394 Laurel Oaks Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Carl E Shogren to Matthew J Roberts

$346,500; 99 Stonegate Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Wayne K Chaney to Laura C Desai

$334,000; 632 Hayward Ave., Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Feezan Iqbal

$325,000; 510 Southwood Circle, Streamwood; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Peter G Ziegler to Bryon Bauer

$300,000; 16 Colonial Court, Streamwood; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Patricia Lacroix to Emmanuel Edmonds

$295,000; 274 Whitewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Melanie N Plotke to Raymond Rogers

$295,000; 265 Whitewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Jody A Fournier to Premlata Kapadia

$295,000; 200 S Park Blvd, Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Jaime Mejia Garcia to Omar Amezquita

$292,000; 700 Stowell Ave., Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Michael T Sikora to Maria G Salas

$285,000; 20 Monarch Drive, Streamwood; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Edward Domanowski to Anthony N Palazzolo

$282,000; 267 Juniper Circle, Streamwood; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Chicagoland Property Advisers to Marcin Danilowski

$267,000; 222 E Streamwood Blvd, Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Packard Trust to Catalino Torres Cobos

$267,000; 1 Oak Meadow Court, Streamwood; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Cynthia A Gliniewicz to Qianyao Wen

$258,000; 1920 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Vincent Loverde to Marley Johnson

$252,500; 812 Sumac Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Danny E Simmons to Maria F Johnson

$225,000; 65 Adams Ct Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Peggy Hogan to Martha E Rychel

$225,000; 40 Fallstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Timothy A Traznik to Grandview Capital LLC

$218,000; 108 Center Road, Streamwood; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Kevin L Molbek to Stephanie Biedron

$200,000; 1523 W Schaumburg Road, Streamwood; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Marrocco Trust to Carlos Aragon

$193,500; 806 Post Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to Vesole Real Estate Ii LLC

$190,000; 1209 Alexander Ave., Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Radian Guaranty Inc to Leszek W Grosicki

$23,500; 1924 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Hbz Inc to Premiere Management Group LLC

Wheeling

$450,000; 520 Russell St., Wheeling; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Ryan K Colgazier to Emanuel Jimenez

$440,000; 952 Pear Tree Lane, Wheeling; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Geralyn M Wrezel to Mary Kalikas

$440,000; 10 Meyerson Way, Wheeling; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Felix F Licciardi Trust to Benjamin Mathew

$389,000; 633 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Arnold Boron to Sung Soo Han

$335,000; 1419 Chippewa Trail, Wheeling; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Irina Karpilovsky to Peter Grzebicki

$300,000; 330 Wheeling Ave., Wheeling; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Korecky Enterprises Inc to Michael T Sedin

$299,000; 640 Mchenry Rd Unit 203, Wheeling; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Youheni Hraichonak

$264,000; 416 Arrow Trail, Wheeling; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Omar Arrez to Edwin A Akotuah

$260,000; 665 Dorset Court, Wheeling; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Rosalba Inbrogno to Pavlo Tsikhovliaz

$245,000; 274 Fletcher Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Gould Trust to Romana Pablo Celaya

$130,000; 1152 Middlebury Ln Unit B2, Wheeling; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Andrew G Whitt to Sheilah S Siegal

$85,000; 715 Longtree Drive, Wheeling; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Gheorghe N Bogdan to Gheorghe N Bogdan

