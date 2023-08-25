Barrington Hills police warn of stray bull near Route 62 and Old Sutton Road

Barrington Hills police are urging caution and asking for the public's help in locating a stray bull that was last seen in the area of Route 62 and Old Sutton Road.

Anna Paul, the village's director of administration, said the situation remained in progress late Friday afternoon with no concrete information to add to the police department's initial alert of more than two hours earlier.

Anyone who sees the bull should call 911 immediately. Do not approach it.