Bail set for two Lake Villa teens charged with felony hate crimes

A Lake County judge Thursday set bail at $500,000 for David M. Dolan and $350,000 for Anthony P. Shields, both of Lake Villa, charged with felony hate crimes in connection with swastikas and racist language spray painted on several Round Lake Beach buildings.

Dolan, 18, and Shields, 19, each were charged Tuesday with four counts of a hate crime and one count of a hate crime to a school, the Lake County state's attorney's office said.

Each also was charged with criminal defacement of property and Dolan was charged with criminal trespass to property, the state's attorney's office said.

The teens would have to post 10% of their respective bail amounts to be released pending trial. Both remained in the Lake County jail Friday.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said his office will "thoroughly investigate and aggressively prosecute acts of hate to the fullest extent of the law."

"After several incidents this summer, we are issuing a broader Statement Against Hate," Rinehart said.

On Tuesday, Round Lake Beach police responded to a report that the Walmart on Route 83 had been defaced. Investigators determined several businesses on the 2000 block of Route 83 were spray painted with hate speech and swastikas.

While responding to the Walmart report, other officers saw Dolan and Shields riding their bicycles near Rollins Road and Hainesville Road, according to a news release.

Officers recognized the pair and stopped them. Both had spray paint that matched the color of the graffiti painted onto the defaced businesses on Route 83, according to the release.

Dolan's next court hearing is Aug. 31. Shield's next hearing is Sept. 21.