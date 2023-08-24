Wauconda Twp. Historical Society hosts ice cream social Sunday

Wauconda Township Historical Society will host an ice cream and pie social from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Besides free ice cream and pie, the event at Andrew C. Cook House, 711 N. Main St., will feature old time kids' games, rock and face painting, tattoos, a bubble machine, music and dance, fire trucks, a novelty car, local business raffles and more.

Docent-guided tours will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A $3 donation is requested for adults; kids are free. Visit www.waucondahistory.org or call (847) 526-9303 for more information.