'Suspicious' explosion, fire damages Antioch-area home, two vehicles

Authorities are investigating a suspicious explosion and fire that severely damaged a home near Antioch early Wednesday.

Lake County sheriff's police said deputies and the Antioch Fire Protection District responded to the 26200 block of West Forest Court at about 2:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing an explosion and ad then seeing a neighbor's house on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguished the fire quickly, but there was significant damage to the home and two vehicles parked outside, officials said. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire and nobody was inside.

Sheriff's police said evidence located in the home indicates the fire is suspicious Sheriff's arson investigators are working with the Antioch Fire Protection District and Office of the State Fire Marshal to investigate, authorities said.