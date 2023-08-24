Student arrested at Palatine High was carrying loaded gun, District 211 says

A Palatine High School student who was arrested on campus Monday was carrying a loaded gun, according to an email that Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 sent to parents Thursday.

The district said the school resource officer, a member of the Palatine Police Department, arrested the student in connection with a case that wasn't related to the school. The district said authorities found the gun after the student was handcuffed and searched in a secure area of the school.

The district said Palatine police had informed administrators about the student and case, and then the school's security team and resource officer were told. The student was quickly arrested upon entering the high school "well after school had started."

"The entire incident was under the control of the police. When the weapon was found, the student was already in police custody and secured; therefore, in consultation with police, there was no lockdown issued," the district's letter to parents reads. "We can provide assurance that all steps are being taken to guarantee that there is no future threat to the Palatine High School community."

The letter said communication was not possible until Thursday evening because "the situation was an active investigation being conducted by the Palatine Police Department and outside our direct authority."

The district will hold a parent meeting on 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Palatine High School Auditorium to discuss security measures.

Administrators encouraged parents to talk to their children about safety, bullying and social media use.

"These conversations at home strengthen and support the work that happens in the school," the letter reads.

Administrators also urged anyone who hears of a safety threat to report it to the school or to police.

"It is vital that parents, students and community members are in tune to unusual social media posts, seeing or hearing statements out of the ordinary and reporting them to either the school or local law enforcement," the letter reads.