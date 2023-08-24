 

Ss. Peter and Paul's Homecoming Fest Saturday in Naperville

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/24/2023 9:49 AM

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville is hosting its annual Homecoming Fest on Saturday to celebrate the parish's 1846 origins.

The annual event features live music, food trucks, inflatables, a beer tent, and more from 2 to 10 p.m. at the church, 36 N. Ellsworth St.

 

The Mackenzie O'Brien Band will open the festival from 3 to 5 p.m. The Jolly Ringwalds will bring the '80s sound from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Beatles tribute band American English will perform from 8 to 10 p.m.

The Kids Zone will open with children's entertainer Nanny Nikki from 2:30 to 3 p.m., followed by Todd Downing from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. There will be games, inflatables, gift card and prize giveaway, and cotton candy machine from 2:30 and 7 p.m.

The food trucks will be Billy Brick's Wood Fired Pizza, Tickle My Tamale, Savory Crust, EJ Pierogi, WildaBeast Subs & Grill, and My Funnel Truck.

Advance tickets are $5 for age 12 to 59, $2 for age 5 to 11 and age 60 or older, or free for under age 5. Tickets are on sale at SSPPHoco2023.Eventbrite.com.

Day-of tickets will be $10 and $4.

