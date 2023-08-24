Ss. Peter and Paul's Homecoming Fest Saturday in Naperville

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville is hosting its annual Homecoming Fest on Saturday to celebrate the parish's 1846 origins.

The annual event features live music, food trucks, inflatables, a beer tent, and more from 2 to 10 p.m. at the church, 36 N. Ellsworth St.

The Mackenzie O'Brien Band will open the festival from 3 to 5 p.m. The Jolly Ringwalds will bring the '80s sound from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Beatles tribute band American English will perform from 8 to 10 p.m.

The Kids Zone will open with children's entertainer Nanny Nikki from 2:30 to 3 p.m., followed by Todd Downing from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. There will be games, inflatables, gift card and prize giveaway, and cotton candy machine from 2:30 and 7 p.m.

The food trucks will be Billy Brick's Wood Fired Pizza, Tickle My Tamale, Savory Crust, EJ Pierogi, WildaBeast Subs & Grill, and My Funnel Truck.

Advance tickets are $5 for age 12 to 59, $2 for age 5 to 11 and age 60 or older, or free for under age 5. Tickets are on sale at SSPPHoco2023.Eventbrite.com.

Day-of tickets will be $10 and $4.