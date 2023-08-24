Spike in car theft activity prompts community alert in Antioch

This is the damage after an attempted car theft from a driveway in Antioch. Police have issued an alert for car thieves canvassing neighborhoods. Courtesy of Antioch police

Antioch police have issued a community alert following several instances of car thieves canvassing village neighborhoods.

At least one vehicle was reported stolen from the driveway of a home and an attempted vehicle theft elsewhere resulted in considerable damage, police said.

"We are alerting residents following a local spike in activity related to a countywide car theft ring," said Police Chief Geoff Guttschow. "Even if the activity might not seem like anything, it might be a significant lead for our investigators."

Detectives are investigating reports of car theft crews coming to town looking for unlocked vehicles, and at least three instances of car thieves canvassing neighborhoods have been reported in the past week.

Residents should report suspicious activity and make sure keys/fobs are removed from parked vehicles.

At 1 a.m. Thursday, three people stole a 2020 Kia Telluride SUV from a driveway in the Woods of Antioch neighborhood. Another vehicle in the Woods of Antioch was entered later Thursday morning, but nothing was taken, police said.

According to police, a key fob was left in the Kia parked in the driveway. The Kia was recovered in Waukegan.

Antioch police said items stolen in other burglaries were recovered from the Kia, and officeres are working with other agencies to identify victims.

About 4 a.m. Saturday, thieves tried to steal a 2012 Toyota Camry from a driveway in Antioch's Tiffany Farms neighborhood. They attempted to flee by ramming a vehicle parked behind it and the garage door but were unsuccessful.

Early last Friday, a home security camera captured two individuals canvassing the Windmill Creek neighborhood, police said. A white SUV was seen circling the neighborhood, but there were no reported thefts or attempted thefts that day.

Guttschow reminded residents not to intervene in a theft in progress. Past video footage has shown car thieves carrying guns, although there is no evidence of that in the most recent crimes, he added.

Antioch police are increasing overnight patrols in residential neighborhoods. Anyone who may have been the victim of an unreported crime or who has information or security camera video should call the dispatch center at (847) 270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.