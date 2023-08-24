Madigan's former chief of staff convicted of perjury, obstruction bid
Updated 8/24/2023 3:00 PM
Tim Mapes, who spent two decades as the chief of staff to Illinois' once-powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan, has been convicted of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice in federal court.
Jurors found that Mapes lied on every occasion identified by federal prosecutors. Mapes seemed to display no reaction to the verdict. He appeared to check his phone quickly afterward.
His sentencing was set for Jan. 10, though the judge acknowledged it could change.
