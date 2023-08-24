 

Kubb lawn game state championship set for Saturday in Batavia

  • Scott Kent of Batavia, front left, releases a shot as his teammate Brian Beling of North Aurora supervises, during a state championship kubb match.

      Scott Kent of Batavia, front left, releases a shot as his teammate Brian Beling of North Aurora supervises, during a state championship kubb match.

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/24/2023 10:23 AM

Energy City Kubb is hosting the 5th annual Illinois Kubb Championship from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Engstrom Family Park, 326 Millview Drive, in Batavia.

The entry fee is $40 per team. Spectators are welcome.

 

Kubb is a lawn game once played by the Vikings. The objective of the game is to knock over wooden blocks by throwing wooden batons at them. Wooden blocks (kubbs) are set up in a back row, batons, and a taller block called the king. Teams toss their kubbs for placement, then try to knock down the other team's kubbs and king.

For more information, contact George Sloan at gsloan@cbcregroup.com.

