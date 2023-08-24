Kaneland cancels classes due to heat worries for students, workers on school buses

Kaneland Unit District 302 canceled classes at all its schools Thursday because of the excessive heat.

"The conditions for drivers and students on our school bus routes were extremely challenging this afternoon (Wednesday)," the district said in a message sent Wednesday afternoon to parents. "With tomorrow's (Thursday's) conditions expected to be hotter than today's, we don't believe this is safe for everyone involved, as almost 70% of Kaneland students utilize Kaneland transportation."

The day will be made up at the end of the school year.