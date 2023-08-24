Jack London Middle School closed in Wheeling after A/C equipment fails

Jack London Middle School in Wheeling was forced to close Thursday because air conditioning equipment in the building failed.

Wheeling Elementary District 21 officials announced the schools closure on the district's website, noting the "main chiller that serves all classrooms" in the building was "nonoperational."

District officials said they are attempting to fix the equipment issue.

Families with questions or concerns about transportation or who need students to remain at the school should call the district at (847) 520-2745.