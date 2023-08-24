Children, seniors and homeless people especially vulnerable to extreme heat

DuPagePads Street Outreach Supervisor Alex Leone has a trunk loaded with water, snacks, shoes and other necessities for people without shelter in the heat. Courtesy of DuPagePads

Baseball fan Troy Castabile from Plainfield drinks from a bottle of water as he waits in the hot sun Wednesday to get an autograph before the Chicago White Sox-Seattle Mariners game in Chicago. Associated Press

By midday Wednesday, DuPagePads Street Outreach Supervisor Alex Leone already had helped four homeless people out in the blistering heat to find air-conditioned accommodations.

And he was expected to assist more in the sweltering afternoon. Wednesday was officially the hottest day of 2023, according to the National Weather Service. At O'Hare, the region's official weather station, the temperature reached 98 degrees with a heat index of 116.

"People who are unsheltered in times like this can wind up in life-threatening circumstances," said April Redzic, president of the Wheaton-based nonprofit that works to end homelessness. "It's really important for people who are unsheltered to be in a cooler space. We want everyone to be safe and well."

Today will be another hot mess with relief coming tonight into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

DuPagePads is at capacity after accommodating 321 clients, including 190 children, in its air-conditioned center. But the staff can locate temporary housing for anyone in need, Redzic stressed.

Community members are urged to call (630) 682-3846 to report unsheltered people so center staff members can check on them.

"If people need a place to stay, we encourage them to call 211 or go directly to a cooling center for their safety, and then call us if they are in need of shelter," Redzic said.

Similarly, outreach workers with the Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County were busy assisting homeless people "during this time of extreme heat," communications coordinator Jamel Gardner said.

That includes "providing air-conditioned spaces, transportation to Cook County-designated cooling centers, water and essential services."

Everyone should take the extreme weather seriously, but children and seniors particularly are vulnerable, said Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck, the Cook County Department of Public Health's chief operating officer.

For example, people 65 and older can suffer from chronic illnesses and lose fluid easily because of breathing issues, he said.

Also, not all seniors have air conditioning or fans and may live alone, Hasbrouck added, recommending family members or neighbors do regular well-being checks.

Children burn a lot of calories, have a high metabolic rate and are moving constantly, "so they can lose fluids very easily," Hasbrouck said.

They also may not be rehydrating frequently, he added.

Even healthy weekend warriors should realize, "these heat-related illnesses can creep up on you," he said, advising against grass-mowing marathons. "Listen to your body."

Heat-related issues are a continuum, Hasbrouck explained.

It begins with feeling hot, uncomfortable and sweating. That can escalate into heat rashes and burns, then cramps, spasms and fast breathing.

The most serious stages are heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be fatal.

Officials advised seeking medical help or advice early for anyone feeling ill after heat exposure.

Cooling centers

A number of cooling centers are operating across the region. For locations in the suburbs, check these websites:

Cook County: cookcountyil.gov/service/cooling-centers

DuPage County: 211dupage.gov/index.php/disaster

Kane County: kanehealth.com/Pages/Heat

Lake County: lakecountyil.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index

McHenry County: mchenrycountyil.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/107876

Will County: willcountyema.org/warmingcooling.

Officials advise calling cooling centers in advance.