Boater rescued from Silver Lake in Oakwood Hills

A man was rescued from Silver Lake in Oakwood Hills after his sailboat tipped over Thursday morning, the Cary Fire Protection District reported.

The Cary Fire Protection District responded to a call at 10:12 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Lakewood Lane.

A caller reported seeing a person "clinging to a tipped over sailboat on the lake" while rescue crews were en route to the scene, Cary Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

First responders arrived within six minutes and confirmed a small sailboat was tipped over in the middle of the lake. A rescue boat was launched from North Beach, and crews took an older man to shore.

The man was evaluated by paramedics and declined a trip to the hospital.

"Even the most experienced swimmers can drown. Wearing a life jacket is a simple lifesaving technique that can prevent water-related tragedies," Vucha said.