Algonquin police search for missing girl

Algonquin police are searching for 12-year-old Mackenzie Martinez, who was last seen on Wednesday. Courtesy of Algonquin Police Department

The Algonquin Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old Algonquin girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Mackenzie Martinez, who also goes by Kenzie, is described as a 5-foot, 7-inch-tall girl with green eyes, brown hair with blond highlights and a light complexion.

She was last seen on Wednesday afternoon on the 2100 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Algonquin, according to Algonquin police.

Algonquin police are currently investigating and do not believe that there is a threat to the public or otherwise, according to the release.

Any information can be sent to policetips@algonquin.org or by calling the investigations division at (847) 658-4531.