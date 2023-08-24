Air conditioning failure cancels classes at Buffalo Grove High

Buffalo Grove High School canceled classes today after the school's air conditioning system failed.

Administrators notified families students were being sent home because of mechanical problems with the building's heating and cooling system.

Students on buses were being returned to their bus stops, while students awaiting pickup were notified that classes were canceled by the drivers.

Temperatures are expected to hover near the century mark today with heat indexes even higher.

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 administrators told families with children attending Buffalo Grove High School to monitor their email accounts for future updates.

Elsewhere, more than a dozen Palatine Elementary District 15 school bus drivers also reportedly called in sick today, suffering from heat-related illnesses. Many buses were late because drivers had to double-up routes.