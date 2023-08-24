A heat index record: It feels like 120 as Chicago area sees first 100-degree day since 2012

It's officially the hottest day in 11 years for the Chicago area.

The weather station at O'Hare International Airport recorded a temperature of 100 degrees at about 3 p.m. today, marking the first time the thermometer there has hit triple digits since July 6, 2012, when it reached 103, according to the National Weather Service records.

The highest recorded temperature for Chicago is 105 degrees set July 24, 1934.

Weather data also shows there have only been 65 days since 1887 when Chicago's official weather station recorded triple-digit temperatures.

The heat index also hit 120 degrees today, marking the highest observed level for that reading ever in Chicago, meteorologists at the Romeoville office noted.

The previous high was July 13, 1995, with a 118-degree heat index, according to National Weather Service data.

Meteorologists said there's a chance the temperature could climb even higher in the next few hours.

However, the heat is supposed to subside slightly in the next 24 hours, reaching into the upper 80s Friday and topping out in the 70s this weekend.