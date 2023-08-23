Suburban Cook County resident is state's first West Nile death this year

A suburban Cook County resident is the first person to die from a West Nile virus infection this year.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials said the unnamed resident in their 90s was infected in early August and died shortly thereafter.

The state health agency said another 11 individuals were infected as well, but those cases were nonfatal.

Of the 12 cases reported this year, five were suburban Cook County residents, two in Chicago and one each in Kane, Macon, Madison, Will and Woodford counties, IDPH officials said.

Last year, the first West Nile virus-related death also occurred in August.

There seven deaths from the virus in 2022 and 26 nonfatal cases. The youngest to die in 2022 was a 26-year-old.

The West Nile virus is spread to humans via common culex mosquito bites, which have fed from infected birds.

Common symptoms include headache, nausea, fever and muscle aches. The virus can include brain infections such as meningitis or encephalitis and paralysis or even death.

Older individuals and people who are immunocompromised are at higher risk of severe illness from infection, experts warn. There is no specific treatment of vaccine for West Nile virus.

So far this year, 1,817 mosquito batches have tested positive for the virus, as well as 13 birds, in 42 counties.

Health officials suggest minimizing exposure by keeping doors and screens shut, eliminating or refreshing any standing water and wearing proper repellent and clothes in outdoor settings where contact with mosquitoes is higher.