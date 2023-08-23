 

Rolling Meadows police commander dies from cancer

by Brielle Conwell
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/23/2023 11:16 PM

The Rolling Meadows Police Department is mourning the death of 49-year-old Cmdr. Michael Spanos.

Spanos lost a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, the department announced in a social media post Wednesday.

 

Spanos began his career with the Rolling Meadows department in September 2000. He was promoted to sergeant in 2006 and then gained his rank as commander in 2019.

"We mourn the loss of our brother who was taken way too soon," the social media post read, "but find solace knowing that we were fortunate to have the opportunity, even if briefly, to know Michael and have him part of our law enforcement family at the Rolling Meadows Police Department."

Spanos is survived by his wife, Jennifer, his daughter, Bella, his son, Alexander, his mother, Connie, and brothers Pete and Bill.

