 

Man charged with shooting at occupied car in Downers Grove

Updated 8/23/2023 4:19 PM

A man has been charged with shooting at a woman in her car after an argument in Downers Grove.

Douglas Thigpen, 36, of the 900 block of South Humphrey Avenue in Oak Park, is being held on $1 million bail. He is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm -- directed at a person or occupied vehicle.

 

The DuPage County state's attorney's office says the shooting happened at 5:46 a.m. June 9 on the 5700 block of Walnut Avenue.

Authorities allege Thigpen and the woman argued, then Thigpen got in his car and drove off. The woman followed. Thigpen then got out, fired four shots from a Beretta 9 mm handgun and left, according to a news release.

An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 17, and Thigpen turned himself in Tuesday.

A judge on Wednesday denied Thigpen's request to reduce his bail.

He would need to post $100,000 to be freed pretrial.

