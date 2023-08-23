How to stay cool as dangerous heat sets in

Health officials are urging residents to stay hydrated during the extreme heat forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Daily Herald File Photo

With sweltering heat levels bearing down on the region today and Thursday, public health agencies are offering tips to stay safe.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for both days with the heat index projected to range from 110 to 115 degrees.

How to stay safe

• Stay indoors in air conditioning either at home or in public spaces such as libraries and malls.

• Instead of dark clothing, wear light-colored, loose attire that reflects heat and sunlight. Wear a hat, ideally with a wide brim, outside.

• Keep hydrated by drinking water throughout the day and avoid caffeinated beverages such as coffee.

• Take it easy and avoid unnecessary work or exercise outside, especially during the hottest parts of the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cooling centers

A number of cooling centers are operating in the region. For locations in the suburbs, check these websites:

Cook County: cookcountyil.gov/service/cooling-centers

DuPage County: 211dupage.gov/index.php/disaster

Kane County: kanehealth.com/Pages/Heat

Lake County: lakecountyil.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index

McHenry County: mchenrycountyil.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/107876

Will County: willcountyema.org/warmingcooling.

Officials advise calling cooling centers in advance.

On the trains and roads

If you're heading into work on Metra, trains might be slower, spokesman Michael Gillis said.

"If the air temp is more than 95 degrees at O'Hare, track speeds will be reduced by 10 mph on Metra-controlled lines, so there could be some minor delays. Similar speed restrictions would be in effect on non-Metra lines," Gillis said.

Meanwhile, the Illinois tollway is launching a fleet of hot weather patrols to assist stranded motorists. The agency also advises drivers to keep tires properly inflated and ensure fluids are at correct levels during the heat wave.

For emergency help, tollway drivers with cellphones can call *999.