Eat, drink and rock out at Palatine Street Fest

Jeff Beldbedio of Brothers' Ribs in Palatine serves up a rib sandwich during a previous Palatine Street Fest. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

Live music, food and drink are at the heart of Palatine Street Fest, which takes place from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 25; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 26; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in downtown Palatine at the intersection of Brockway and Slade streets, which is north of Palatine Road, between Plum Grove Road and Smith Street.

Admission is free, but no coolers, backpacks or pets are allowed. For details, visit palatinestreetfest.com or email streetfest@palatine.il.us.

Live music

The Main Stage lineup includes Whiskey Road (5:30 p.m.), UltraBeat (7:30 p.m.) and Sixteen Candles (10 p.m.) on Friday; My Dads Boat (11 a.m.), Divine Resonance (noon), That's What She Said (1:10 p.m.), Sixes & Sevens (3:10 p.m.), Fletcher Rockwell (5:20 p.m.), ARRA (7:45 p.m.), and Modern Day Romeos (10 p.m.) on Saturday; and Blackberry Jam (11:30 a.m.), American English (2 p.m.), and Mike & Joe (4 p.m.) on Sunday.

Food and drink

Participating restaurants offering food at the fest will include: Arcos Tradicional Mexican Grill and Bar, Bendita Cocina Argentinian Restaurant, Brothers' Ribs, Chicago Culinary Kitchen, Emmett's Brewing Co., Finuccio & Sons Italian Deli & Catering, Mexico Uno Restaurant, Pizza Bella, Rep's Place, Salsa Street, Sweet C's, and Tre Amici Pizza.

Beer and wine tents will offer adult beverages.

Backyard Lounge

The Backyard Lounge at Towne Square Park will become a space where families can hang during the day and adults can hang out in the evening.

It will include shaded picnic tables, lounge chairs, string lights through the trees, a second bar, local eats, a selection of outdoor games such as bags, giant Jenga, ladder ball, bocce ball and scheduled entertainment.

Highlights include the Cycle Fest Tour of Palatine, hosted by the Bike Club of Palatine, at 9 a.m. Saturday; a police dog demo at 11 a.m. Saturday; bingo from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; and roaming jugglers from 2-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Sweet Pea Pet Parade will step off at 11 a.m. Sunday.