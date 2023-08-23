Aurora Downtown welcomes Tina de Chaud as executive director

Aurora Downtown announced the hiring of its new executive director, Christina "Tina" de Chaud.

She brings over 20 years of business experience with her most recent positions being associate director, client operations at Baker McKenzie and previously senior vice president, manager of Worldwide Marketing and Resource Services at Foote, Cone, & Belding in Chicago.

She is also a small-business owner which gives her a firsthand shared perspective with many of the business owners in Special Service Area 1, which represents much of downtown Aurora. She is a first-generation Aurora native living in the community with her husband and two children.

As executive director, de Chaud will lead the nonprofit organization providing programs and services to the property and business owners as well as collaborating with the City of Aurora and community partners to encourage the region to discover or re-discover downtown Aurora via an active calendar of events and support across the SSA. She will also work closely with the board of directors to execute a robust strategic plan, lead the organization's operations, represent the organization throughout the community, and be an advocate for the SSA 1.

"I love my hometown and am completely delighted for this opportunity to showcase Aurora across audiences to not only share all the wonders about our city and downtown businesses but also introduce new audiences to our beautiful, active, and historically rich city," de Chaud said. "It's truly an exciting time with all the development and changes within Aurora especially with the residential and business growth in the downtown district."

Aurora Downtown is a nonprofit organization of property and business owners within the Special Service Area (SSA) 1 dedicated to making downtown Aurora a thriving district for all to enjoy across the arts and culture, entertainment, dining, living, and working. Visit www.auroradowntown.org.