 

Arlington Heights seeks Cultural Arts Award nominees

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/23/2023 11:12 AM

The Arlington Heights Arts Commission is seeking nominations from community members for this year's Cultural Arts Award.

The commission celebrates achievements in the arts, especially when produced by individuals and groups that the Arlington Heights community has helped nurture, inspire or support.

 

Nominees should be individuals or groups directly responsible for the creation of substantial and accomplished creative work in any artistic medium, including painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics, textile art, multimedia art, film, television, video, music, sound, dance, theater, performance and all forms of literature.

They also should have a past or present relationship with the Arlington Heights community. Any evidence that an artist has given back to the community should be highlighted in the nomination.

For more information and a nomination form, visit https://tinyurl.com/muh6p2yn.

