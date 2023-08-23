3 men charged with murdering Aurora man in May shooting

Three people are facing murder charges in connection with the shooting of a man in May in Aurora.

Kevan Spatz, 36, of the 1400 block of North Menard Avenue in Chicago; Joshua Rodriguez, 31, of the 2499 block of West Lunt Avenue in Chicago; and William Rodriguez, 18, of the 2000 bloc of Scott Street, Melrose Park, are all charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and armed violence, according to Aurora police. Joshua and William Rodriguez are brothers.

In addition, Spatz and Joshua Rodriguez are charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. William Rodriguez also is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon -- a person under 21.

Police say that at 12:16 a.m. May 8, they were called to Illinois Avenue and Candleberry Lane on the west side of the city for reports of shots being fired. They found Isaiah Ayala, 36, at a home on the 2300 block of Candleberry. He died from his gunshot wounds.

The three were arrested Tuesday by a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force. The men are being held on $2 million bail. Their next court date is Sept. 1.