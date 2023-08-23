 

3 men charged with murdering Aurora man in May shooting

  • Joshua Rodriguez

    Joshua Rodriguez

  • William Rodriguez

    William Rodriguez

  • Kevan S. Spatz

    Kevan S. Spatz

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 8/23/2023 4:21 PM

Three people are facing murder charges in connection with the shooting of a man in May in Aurora.

Kevan Spatz, 36, of the 1400 block of North Menard Avenue in Chicago; Joshua Rodriguez, 31, of the 2499 block of West Lunt Avenue in Chicago; and William Rodriguez, 18, of the 2000 bloc of Scott Street, Melrose Park, are all charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and armed violence, according to Aurora police. Joshua and William Rodriguez are brothers.

 

In addition, Spatz and Joshua Rodriguez are charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. William Rodriguez also is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon -- a person under 21.

Police say that at 12:16 a.m. May 8, they were called to Illinois Avenue and Candleberry Lane on the west side of the city for reports of shots being fired. They found Isaiah Ayala, 36, at a home on the 2300 block of Candleberry. He died from his gunshot wounds.

The three were arrested Tuesday by a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force. The men are being held on $2 million bail. Their next court date is Sept. 1.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Aurora police investigate shooting death of man on far west side
Related Article
Aurora police investigate shooting death of man on far west side
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 