3 in custody after 'disturbance' at Lombard apartment complex near Yorktown mall

Three suspects are in custody after Lombard police responded to a "disturbance" at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

A large police presence gathered at the residential building at 2720 S. Highland Ave., village officials said in an alert posted online just before 2:30 p.m.

Police asked that people within the building stay inside as they worked to secure the area.

By 3:20 p.m., police had cleared the area, and temporary road closures were lifted. Some police officers will remain in the area as they conclude their investigation, authorities said.

The building is behind The Dump furniture store to the west of Yorktown Center shopping mall.

There were no injuries, according to a village spokeswoman. No further details were immediately available.