To beat extreme heat, waste pickup to begin earlier this week

Several suburban wastehaulers announced they will start pickups early this week because of the extreme heat. Daily Herald File Photo

To beat this week's extreme temperatures, waste disposal and recycling providers Groot, Flood Brothers and Waste Management will start their drivers' collection routes earlier through Friday.

Groot is asking customers to have their refuse, recycling and yard waste ready at the curb one hour earlier than usual. For Naperville, that means a 5 a.m. pickup rather than the usual 6 a.m. For other cities like Glenview and Hoffman Estates, pickup will begin at 6 a.m. as opposed to the usual 7 a.m.

Waste Management is asking residents to set out carts the night before or by 5 a.m. day of collection, while Flood Brothers earliest pickup will begin at 5:30 a.m.

Residents can check their municipal websites for more information and to see if further pickup changes are announced.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Illinois counties Wednesday, when peak heat indexes are expected to reach between 105 and 115 degrees. An excessive heat watch -- issued when dangerous heat remains possible -- is in place for Thursday.