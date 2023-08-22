Palatine man pleads not guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault of underage victim

A 32-year-old Palatine man pleaded not guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault of an underage victim Tuesday morning at the Waukegan courthouse.

Antioch Police opened an investigation into Kevin J. Riddel in March, according to Antioch spokesman Jim Moran.

Moran said because the victim is a minor he could not share much information about the investigation including why it was started.

Moran said police issued a warrant for Riddel's arrest on July 6 and Riddel turned himself in to Antioch police on July 8.

Soon after, a judge set Riddel's bail at $500,000.

Riddel remains in jail and would need to post $50,000 in cash to be released. His is next scheduled to appear in court in September.