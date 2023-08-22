Maple Park man killed in crash near Kaneland High

Authorities have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash Monday near Kaneland High School.

John B. Smith, 60, of Maple Park, was the victim, according to the Kane County sheriff's office.

Smith was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Keslinger Road around 3:10 p.m. A 16-year-old girl from Sugar Grove made a left turn out of a parking lot at the school and hit him.

She did try to help Smith, according to the sheriff's news release. But Smith died at the scene.

The girl has received tickets for failure to avoid an accident and disobeying a stop sign, according to the release. Her name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.