Learn about ranked choice voting at Palatine event Aug. 31

The League of Women Voters of the Palatine Area is hosting an event Thursday, Aug. 31, to discuss ranked choice voting.

Set for 7 p.m. at Emmett's Brewery, 110 N. Brockway St. in Palatine, the gathering will feature speaker Rebecca Ratliffe, statewide organizer for FairVote Illinois.

Attendees will learn how ranked choice voting works and why advocates believe it can eliminate some of the problems that plague the current electoral system. Those who attend can also sample five seasonal brews from Emmett's.

Individual tickets are $35, with tables of 8 or 10 available. A nonalcoholic option also is available. Advanced registration is required.

For more information and registration, visit https://tinyurl.com/mr29vtd8.