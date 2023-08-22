Learn about ranked choice voting at Palatine event Aug. 31
Updated 8/22/2023 11:38 AM
The League of Women Voters of the Palatine Area is hosting an event Thursday, Aug. 31, to discuss ranked choice voting.
Set for 7 p.m. at Emmett's Brewery, 110 N. Brockway St. in Palatine, the gathering will feature speaker Rebecca Ratliffe, statewide organizer for FairVote Illinois.
Attendees will learn how ranked choice voting works and why advocates believe it can eliminate some of the problems that plague the current electoral system. Those who attend can also sample five seasonal brews from Emmett's.
Individual tickets are $35, with tables of 8 or 10 available. A nonalcoholic option also is available. Advanced registration is required.
For more information and registration, visit https://tinyurl.com/mr29vtd8.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.