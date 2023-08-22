How suburban school districts are dealing with extreme heat this week

Educators are monitoring temperatures this week to ensure students stay cool with extreme heat forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Daily Herald File Photo

As scorching temperatures move into the region Wednesday and Thursday, it all hangs on cooling systems for local school districts with some canceling classes because of inadequate air-conditioning.

The heat index could hit as high as 115 degrees, considered a dangerous level by the National Weather Service.

Downers Grove School District 58 postponed the start of classes from Wednesday to Friday.

"Unfortunately, our classrooms and most areas of our schools are not equipped with air conditioning nor modern HVAC systems," Superintendent Kevin Russell told parents in a message Monday. "By postponing the start of school by two days, we aim to provide a more favorable environment for effective teaching and learning."

The district is planning to install new HVAC systems at all schools in the next few years.

Crystal Lake District 47 is closing Canterbury and West elementary schools Wednesday and Thursday.

"These two buildings do not have air conditioning in the majority of the classrooms/instructional spaces as in our other schools. School for Canterbury and West will resume Friday," Superintendent Kathy Hinz wrote in an email to parents.

In Lake County, Woodland Elementary District 50 administrators told middle school parents they are taking measures like hiring air-conditioned charter buses and rotating students to cool spaces, like the library, because of AC issues.

Woodland Intermediate School is "operating at about half of our normal air conditioner power due to recent parts failures in our cooling system," officials said.

"We expect the extreme heat may overwhelm the system, so we will be implementing additional measures for this location."

Arlington Heights District 214 plans to stay open, spokeswoman Stephanie Kim said.

"We will follow IHSA weather protocol for sports and activities and will continue to monitor the forecast," she said.

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 is also closely monitoring the weather spokeswoman Jennifer Bova said.

"We will make adjustments to outdoor recess, physical education classes, and after-school activities as needed," Bova said.

With sports in full swing, athletic directors are checking temperatures and following IHSA guidelines, St. Charles North High School Athletic Director Joseph Benoit said.

"Additional water breaks and ensuring our student-athletes have access to cool towels and breaks will be a priority throughout the week," Benoit said. "We are also modifying practice times and locations by moving some practices to the morning and others indoors as necessary."

• Shaw Media services contributed to this report.