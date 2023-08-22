Defense rests without Mapes taking stand

Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff for Michael Madigan, leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse with his attorney earlier this month. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

Lawyers are set to give closing arguments Wednesday in Tim Mapes' trial. A jury could begin deliberating the fate of Michael Madigan's former chief of staff as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

The jury has heard from 18 witnesses over two weeks, including state Rep. Robert "Bob" Rita, former state Rep. Greg Harris and former state Rep. Lou Lang.

Mapes' defense attorneys called four witnesses Tuesday, including Mapes' wife. However, Mapes confirmed for U.S. District Judge John Kness that he would not testify in his own defense.

Mapes is charged with perjury and attempted obstruction of justice.

