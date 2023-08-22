Community forums scheduled for DuPage County plan

If you have thoughts about what DuPage County should focus on in the next five years, you can share them at an upcoming community forum.

County officials are hosting four community forums to gather input as they update their strategic plan. The strategic plan will help guide the county for the next five years.

The four forums scheduled take place:

• Noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6, in the meeting room at the West Chicago Public Library, 118 W. Washington St.

• 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 6, in the Kossmann Room at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave.

* Noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7, in meeting room A at the Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St.

* 6:30 p.n. to 8 p.m. Sept. 7, in meeting rooms A and B at the Lisle Public Library, 777 Front St.

Those who cannot attend the forum, can submit comments online.