As odor complaints grow, Krishnamoorthi calls for inspections of Smithfield plant

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi recently sent letters to two federal agencies asking them to inspect the Smithfield Foods meat processing facility in St. Charles because of increasing complaints from residents about the plant's foul odors.

Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois' 8th Congressional District, sent letters on Aug. 18 to Michael Harris, director of the enforcement and compliance assurance division of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and to José Emilio Esteban, undersecretary for food safety with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"With consideration to public health and quality of life in our local communities, I urge the [USDA/EPA] to take steps to identify the cause of the increased odors and remediate the situation, including an immediate inspection of the Smithfield Foods facility in St. Charles," Krishnamoorthi wrote. "Furthermore, I request that the findings of the inspection be made available to my office and the public."

Smithfield Foods did not return calls seeking comment.

The Schaumburg Democrat said his involvement is in response to feedback he received from St. Charles city officials and residents, whom he consulted after reading about the issue in local news articles.

The Smithfield Foods processing plant at 410 S. Kirk Road produces dried sausage, mainly pepperoni and salami, and employs about 500 people. The plant produces about 137 million pounds of meat annually.

Representatives from Smithfield Foods came before the St. Charles City Council at its July 15 meeting, where several alderpersons voiced complaints and concerns about the foul stench.

Representatives said the smell is the result of the organic material (meat) in the wastewater and liquid waste created during many of the plant processes. Several thousands of gallons of that waste must go through the plant's wastewater treatment facility daily.

Smithfield representatives told alderpersons that they have taken strides to mitigate the odor. However, Krishnamoorthi said in the letter that the number of complaints continues to increase.

"It's clear that this is an issue that a whole lot of people are concerned about," Krishnamoorthi said. "What we're seeing is a response that may not be what's needed to deal with the issues."

In his letter, Krishnamoorthi cited gastrointestinal and respiratory tract symptoms, including nausea, vomiting and breathing issues associated with environmental malodors.

He said while the odor is a problem on its own, he also worries that it may be related to a food safety issue that could affect consumers across the region. He said he hopes that the federal agencies identify the cause of the odor and take steps to mitigate the issue.

Krishnamoorthi said he consulted with City Administrator Heather McGuire, multiple alderpersons who represent the ward that encompasses the Smithfield plant and others who have been affected. He said the city has been cooperative and supportive of his efforts.

McGuire said the city provided Krishnamoorthi's office with background information on the odor issue and some of the complaints the city has received.

"Our goal is about the mitigation of the smell," McGuire said. "I think everyone has the same goal in mind, which is figuring out a solution and mitigating the impact that it's having on residents."

McGuire said the city officials want to continue to work with Smithfield Foods. She said they have a good partnership and ongoing dialogue and that Smithfield is actively working with the city toward implementing a solution.

Krishnamoorthi said he also reached out to Smithfield. But he has not had any discussions with the company.

"While we always want economic development, at the same time we need to maintain a quality of health and safety that people should expect," Krishnamoorthi said. "Right now, we're in a situation where residents are complaining about nausea-inducing odors coming from parts of the city, and we have to act."