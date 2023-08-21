Suburban Mosaic: Islamic convention will bring 20,000 people to Rosemont

In two weeks, more than 20,000 Muslims from across North America and the world are expected to converge on Rosemont for a four-day Islamic convention -- one of the largest gatherings of Muslims in the region.

The Islamic Society of North America's 60th annual convention runs Sept. 1-4, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road.

Over the years, ISNA conventions have provided a platform for prominent Muslim leaders, government officials, community activists, celebrities, interfaith community partners, and heads of state.

Founded in 1963, ISNA's mission is to foster the development of the Muslim community, interfaith relations, civic engagement, and promoting a better understanding of Islam and American Muslims.

"With the theme '60 Years of Service: Navigating the Way Forward,' we believe it is a beautiful and timely expression of the strides we have made and how far we have come as an organization," said Ashfaq Syed of Naperville, ISNA steering committee secretary and president of Naperville Public Library Board.

The annual convention has served as a forum for Muslims and people of all backgrounds to learn from one another, network, and enhance their appreciation of Islam and the ongoing efforts and achievements of Muslims in America and globally, he added.

The event includes roughly 200 world-renowned speakers, an expo featuring 550 bazaar booths of Muslim businesses, entertainment, interfaith, matrimonial, and children programs.

Register at isna.net.

The City of Aurora had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dream Dance Academy's new location at the Fox Valley Mall. Founded in 2010, the award-winning dance school trains students in ballet, contemporary, modern, jazz, tap, and hip-hop genres. - Courtesy of City of Aurora

Dream Dance Academy, a Black-owned business in Aurora, has opened a new location in town at the Fox Valley Mall.

Founded in 2010, Dream Dance is an award-winning dance school that trains students in ballet, contemporary, modern, jazz, tap, and hip-hop styles. Its new studios will provide more space for growth and development, according to founder and Artistic Director Char Petersen, a graduate of East Aurora High School and Columbia College Chicago, who has danced and acted on global stages.

Community leaders honored

The Illinois Muslim Chamber of Commerce recently honored four outstanding community members during the Aug. 5 Naperville Halal Fest.

Syeda Iftekhar, an officer with the South Elgin Police Department, received the Outstanding Public Service Award.

Irshad Khan, past president of The Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago, was recognized with the Excellence in Leadership Award.

Aladdin Nassar, president of Meadowbrook Builders, and Ashraf Lakhany, founder of Superhost Hospitality, received Outstanding Entrepreneurship Awards.

Law enforcement training

The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center recently received a $299,000 federal grant to be used to expand its Brill Law Enforcement Action in Democracy (LEAD) Training statewide.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates helped secure the grant.

Since its inception, the LEAD program has trained nearly 10,000 recruits and officers in the Chicago area, museum CEO Bernard Cherkasov said.

It ensures officers have "the training and tools necessary for understanding abuses of authority, responding to hate crimes and bias, and balancing the rights of individuals with societal protection," Cherkasov said.

"With rising antisemitism, bigotry, and violations of human rights, this funding allows us to reach tens of thousands of officers and make meaningful change in the community," he added.

The museum's LEAD training is certified by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. LEAD also meets and supports the Shared Principles of Policing issued by the NAACP in 2018.

Since 2011, the museum has partnered with the Chicago Police Department, the Cook County Department of Corrections and sheriff's office, Illinois State Police, and suburban law enforcement agencies.

For details about the training, visit ihm.ec/lead.

Human trafficking

A Safe Place and the Lake County Crisis Center will host a panel discussion on human trafficking Friday at the College of Lake County's Grayslake campus, 19351 W. Washington St.

The session, "Human Trafficking Hits Home: The Impact in Lake County and Surrounding Areas," will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Room A001.

Panelists are Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart, Dr. Margarita Garcia, Deborah Logan, Matt Harmon, Joyce Mason, and Dr. Kristen D. Jones. Moderator Mallory Kolodziej will hear insights from the panelists debunking myths and facts about human trafficking.

Aurora's Indian American community gathered Aug. 15 to celebrate the 77th anniversary of India's independence from British rule with a flag raising and cultural performances. - Courtesy of City of Aurora

Indians in Aurora celebrated the 77th anniversary of India's independence from British rule on Aug. 15.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Alderwoman Shweta Baid, the first Indian American elected in the state's second-largest city, hosted the city's annual Indian Flag Raising Ceremony.

It featured a mayoral proclamation, cultural performances, and a presentation of awards to youth and adults.

City officials bestowed this year's Light and Excellence Award to the Happy Feet Walkers' Club, a group for women focusing on physical and mental health; Jasmeet Singh, a leader of Aurora's Sikh religious community; and Aurora high school freshmen Viraj Vyas, Samil Sharma, and Nidhi Sagarams, who recently won a national STEM competition sponsored by the U.S. Army.

The Indian American and South Asian community is Aurora's fastest-growing population group.

