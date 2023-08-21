Study: Chicago commuters lose more than $8,000 in wages each year sitting in traffic

The daily Chicago commute costs $32, according to study from the business website Chamber of Commerce. Associated Press/May 26, 2023

Chicago commuters lose more than $8,000 in wages each year thanks to time spent in traffic, according to a new study analyzing expensive commutes nationwide.

Of the 170 U.S. cities studied, Chicago ranks 19th for the most expensive commute for drivers and ninth for the longest round-trip commute. The study, from the business website Chamber of Commerce, found that the nationwide average for wage loss from commuting is more than $5,700 each year.

The study also determined that the average round-trip commute in Chicago is one hour and four minutes, the daily commuting cost is $32 and the median full-time worker salary in the city is $62,010. The total yearly commuting cost is $8,319.68 for Chicagoans driving to and from work.

