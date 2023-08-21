Prosecution rests in Mapes trial

Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff for Michael Madigan, leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse with his attorney earlier this month. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

Federal prosecutors on Monday rested their case in the perjury trial of Tim Mapes, the longtime chief of staff to Illinois' once-powerful former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Now it is time for Mapes' trial to move to a new phase, in which his defense attorneys are expected to call witnesses of their own. They've said their case will likely last a day or so.

They also said Monday that they weren't sure whether Mapes will take the stand in his own defense -- though it seems unlikely.

