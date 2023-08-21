 

Prosecution rests in Mapes trial

  • Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff for Michael Madigan, leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse with his attorney earlier this month.

    Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff for Michael Madigan, leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse with his attorney earlier this month. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Updated 8/21/2023 9:26 PM

Federal prosecutors on Monday rested their case in the perjury trial of Tim Mapes, the longtime chief of staff to Illinois' once-powerful former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Now it is time for Mapes' trial to move to a new phase, in which his defense attorneys are expected to call witnesses of their own. They've said their case will likely last a day or so.

 

They also said Monday that they weren't sure whether Mapes will take the stand in his own defense -- though it seems unlikely.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

