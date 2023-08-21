No one hurt when plane makes emergency landing at Wheeling airport

No one was injured Monday when a small plane made an emergency landing at the Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, authorities said.

The jet, part of the N-Jet fleet based at the airport, was coming in for a landing about 1:15 p.m. when it experienced a mechanical malfunction, said Krista Coltrin, the airport's administrative manager.

It landed, leaving skid marks on a runway, and then stopped in a grassy area.

Only the pilot and co-pilot were aboard, Coltrin said.

Wheeling and Prospect Heights firefighters went to the airport but weren't needed for a rescue, Wheeling Chief Mike McGreal said.

The airport was shut down after the emergency. Two of its three runways had reopened by 2 p.m., Coltrin said.

An N-Jet representative couldn't be reached for comment.