Motorcyclist killed in crash near Kaneland High

A motorcyclist died Monday after a collision with a car driven by a Kaneland High School student near the school.

According to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office late Monday, the student. who was driving a gray Subaru, pulled out of the school parking lot and struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Keslinger Road.

The Subaru driver was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

Authorities have not released the name of the motorcyclist, pending notification of next of kin.

A statement the district sent to parents said many students witnessed the crash.

Keslinger was closed from Meredith to Dauberman roads while the crash was investigated, according to school district's statement.

The Kane County sheriff's office is investigating the crash. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at (630) 444-1103.