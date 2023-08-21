Libertyville community bike ride set for Sept.10

Libertyville's 2023 community bike ride will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, in Adler Park, 1500 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Riders can choose a 2.5-mile or 5-mile loop. Participants also can visit with members of the Libertyville police and fire departments, and sample grilled snacks from Grillin with Dad.

The event is sponsored by the Libertyville Bicycle Advisory Commission. For more information and to register, visit http://www.bikelibertyville.com/979/Bicycling.