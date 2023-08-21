Juvenile injured in Hoffman Estates shooting Aug. 9 now facing charges

A 17-year-old boy hospitalized after an Aug. 9 shooting in Hoffman Estates now faces multiple charges in juvenile court, police said Monday.

The teen is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, and mob action, police said. He was taken into custody Friday after his release from medical care and transported to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center to await a court appearance.

The 17-year-old was one of two people injured and three placed in custody during Hoffman Estates police's initial investigation.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Queensbury Circle at 8:18 p.m. that evening after a report that someone had been shot and a vehicle had fled the scene.

They found the 17-year-old on a lawn with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police. Officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived and took the boy to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was soon listed in stable condition.

Police said officers later found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in it parked outside St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. They were then able to locate an 18-year-old man, reported to be the passenger in the vehicle, who was treated for a gunshot graze wound to his back and released from the hospital.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated event and that there was no threat to the general public.