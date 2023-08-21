Former Kane County Sheriff Ken Ramsey dies

Former Kane County Sheriff Ken Ramsey was a deacon at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia after a long career in law enforcement. Ramsey died Saturday, Aug. 19, at age 75. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Former Kane County Sheriff Ken Ramsey was found dead in his home on Saturday, Aug. 19, according to Coroner Rob Russell.

Ramsey, 75, was a police officer in Batavia and then was sheriff from 1994 to 2006, according to a 2014 interview with the Kane County Chronicle.

Ramsey also was a soldier with 41 years in the U.S. Army, including serving in Vietnam. He had 10 years at the Pentagon and 10 years teaching at the U.S. Army Intelligence School, Ramsey said. He said he was training for Desert Storm when the operation was over.

At age 66, Ramsey started a new career as a deacon at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia after six years of instruction and preparation.

The cause of death has not yet been released. Russell said in a text message that it "appeared to be natural" but did not give any confirmation.

Moss Funeral Home in Batavia is handling the arrangements, which are pending.