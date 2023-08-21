 

19-year-old man murdered Sunday night in Aurora

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/21/2023 10:28 AM

A 19-year-old man was murdered Sunday night in Aurora, authorities said.

Aurora police responded at 7:24 p.m. to reports of a man being shot and a crash on the 1300 block of North Glen Circle. The man, who was the driver, was found in the crashed vehicle.

 

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Anonymous tips also may be sent to p3tips.com/135.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and anonymity to people who furnish information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.

