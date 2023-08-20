 

Woman injured in early morning shooting in Elgin

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/20/2023 2:17 PM

Elgin police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday that left a woman injured.

According to police, officers responding a reported shooting at 12:24 a.m. in the 300 block of Ryerson Avenue found the woman suffering from a nonlife-threatening injury.

 

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Further information about her condition was not available Sunday.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division are investigating the shooting, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with the information. People also can visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 