Woman injured in early morning shooting in Elgin

Elgin police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday that left a woman injured.

According to police, officers responding a reported shooting at 12:24 a.m. in the 300 block of Ryerson Avenue found the woman suffering from a nonlife-threatening injury.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Further information about her condition was not available Sunday.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division are investigating the shooting, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with the information. People also can visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.