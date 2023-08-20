Free admission Tuesday to Dunn Museum in Libertyville

To celebrate the 146th birthday of the woman it is named after, the Dunn Museum in Libertyville is offering free admission on Tuesday.

Bess Bower Dunn, born Oct. 22, 1877, was a county employee for more than 60 years and was named the county's first historian in honor of her efforts to preserve the county's early history.

Her entire collection is owned by the museum, which is operated by the Lake County Forest Preserves. The museum, 1899 W. Winchester Road, is open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.