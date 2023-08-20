 

Fire damages Libertyville auto repair shop; No injuries reported

  • Multiple fire companies responded Saturday when fire swept through an auto repair shop in Libertyville.

Updated 8/20/2023 9:44 AM

A Libertyville auto repair shop sustained heavy fire and smoke damage after a blaze broke out Saturday evening, authorities said.

Libertyville firefighters responding to a report of smoke inside the business in the 500 block of East Park Avenue arrived at about 5:15 p.m. to find the business on fire. Because of the heavy smoke and fire, multiple companies from other area departments were called to assist, officials said.

 

The fire was out by 6:35 p.m. and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assistance was provided by the Countryside, Mundelein, Grayslake, Gurnee, Lake Zurich, Buffalo Grove, Long Grove, Round Lake and Lincolnshire fire departments, as well as the Libertyville and Mundelein police departments.

