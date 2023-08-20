Fire breaks out again at Pheasant Run; cause under investigation

St. Charles fire investigators are searching for the cause of a blaze that broke out Saturday night in a building on the shuttered Pheasant Run Resort property.

Officials said St. Charles Fire Department firefighters responded at 7:22 p.m. to reports of a structure fire at the vacant resort, 4051 E. Main St.

The first crews arrived five minutes later to find a fire on the second floor of the building. The structure was searched to confirm no one was inside and the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, officials said.

There were no injuries reported and a damage estimate was not available Sunday.

The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by St. Charles police and fire departments from Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, West Chicago, South Elgin and North Aurora, officials said.

The blaze occurred almost 15 months to the day that teenage arsonists set a fire in May 2022 that gutted large portions of the resort, which closed in 2020 after nearly five decades as a suburban destination. The fire destroyed the resort's main lobby, the Bourbon Street hospitality area and the A, B and E wings of hotel rooms. Some of the buildings have been razed since.

All four teens accused in connection with the 2022 fire -- a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy from Wheaton, a 15-year-old boy from Winfield, and a 15-year-old boy from Carol Stream -- pleaded guilty this year to juvenile court charges.